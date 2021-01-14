Kovack Advisors, Inc. Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Adtran Inc, Accuray Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat, ISHARES TRUST, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Kovack Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Adtran Inc, Accuray Inc, Applied Optoelectronics Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, sells VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat, ISHARES TRUST, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kovack Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Kovack Advisors, Inc. owns 599 stocks with a total value of $658 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 232,596 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,998 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 76,700 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.53% BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 482,126 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,597 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Adtran Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.35 and $15.75, with an estimated average price of $12.76. The stock is now traded at around $16.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 247,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $11.83, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 265,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Unisys Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.52 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $14.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 106,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Extreme Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.95 and $7.13, with an estimated average price of $5.42. The stock is now traded at around $7.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 244,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Veeco Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.62 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 94,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Photronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.58 and $13.21, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $12.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 132,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $380.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 76,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Accuray Inc by 2065.41%. The purchase prices were between $2.55 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $3.71. The stock is now traded at around $4.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 604,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 158.97%. The purchase prices were between $67.99 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $74.76. The stock is now traded at around $87.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 43,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 71.24%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $234.702500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 134.83%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $243.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,229 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 62.59%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $216.377200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat. The sale prices were between $53.1 and $63.11, with an estimated average price of $59.05.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $66.09 and $93.89, with an estimated average price of $79.62.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.8.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $63.51 and $128.83, with an estimated average price of $88.08.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.71.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $86.4 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $102.57.