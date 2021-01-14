  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC Buys GoDaddy Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Sells L Brands Inc, Discovery Inc, International Business Machines Corp

Investment company Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GoDaddy Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, VeriSign Inc, sells L Brands Inc, Discovery Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Synchrony Financial, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC owns 215 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC
  1. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 1,402,417 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 665,385 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.63%
  3. First Republic Bank (FRC) - 864,533 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  4. Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 338,602 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 264,444 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8%
New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.18 and $88, with an estimated average price of $78.63. The stock is now traded at around $81.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 839,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $637.1. The stock is now traded at around $628.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 37,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.2 and $217.93, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $196.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 61,896 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 36,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $176.49 and $229.69, with an estimated average price of $204.78. The stock is now traded at around $219.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $46.17, with an estimated average price of $40.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,163 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 159.52%. The purchase prices were between $219.41 and $282.01, with an estimated average price of $257.45. The stock is now traded at around $273.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 134,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 93.27%. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.08. The stock is now traded at around $120.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 292,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 69.51%. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $411.22. The stock is now traded at around $409.682300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 63,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.9. The stock is now traded at around $156.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 242,845 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.66%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $161.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 195,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $77.34 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $97.84. The stock is now traded at around $131.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 291,853 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Sold Out: BankUnited Inc (BKU)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in BankUnited Inc. The sale prices were between $22.98 and $34.78, with an estimated average price of $28.76.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.71.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81.

Sold Out: Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $85.42 and $107.28, with an estimated average price of $98.53.



