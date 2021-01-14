Larson Financial Group LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Caterpillar Inc

Investment company Larson Financial Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Caterpillar Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Larson Financial Group LLC. As of 2020Q4, Larson Financial Group LLC owns 764 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases:

For the details of Larson Financial Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/larson+financial+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 277,179 shares, 20.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.27% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 62,493 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.43% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 53,678 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.29% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 352,867 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 190,831 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.99%

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $23.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $60.621600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.35 and $123.99, with an estimated average price of $117.36. The stock is now traded at around $128.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Ocugen Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.28 and $2.6, with an estimated average price of $0.5. The stock is now traded at around $2.331300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund. The purchase prices were between $30.57 and $39.1, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,847 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $316.340100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 62,493 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 96.09%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.449900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 152,622 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.75%. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $285.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 21,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 91.62%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 36,893 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 64.47%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $90.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 34,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 610.22%. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $92.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,845 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $60.98 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.43.

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.77.

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17.7 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $18.68.

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $17.08 and $18.76, with an estimated average price of $18.03.

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket . The sale prices were between $90.77 and $99.23, with an estimated average price of $95.2.

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $48.14 and $72.25, with an estimated average price of $62.21.