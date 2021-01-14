Blue Calypso Inc (BCYP) CEO and CFO Cypress Holdings Llc Big Bought $4.2 million of Shares

CEO and CFO of Blue Calypso Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Cypress Holdings Llc Big (insider trades) bought 417,200 shares of BCYP on 01/14/2021 at an average price of $10 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $4.2 million.

Blue Calypso Inc is engaged in developing and delivering mobile shopper marketing and analytics solutions and services for the business-to-consumer marketplace leveraging mobile, social media, gamification and its intellectual property portfolio. Blue Calypso Inc has a market cap of $0.050 million; its shares were traded at around $0.006500 .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

