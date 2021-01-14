  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Blue Calypso Inc (BCYP) CEO and CFO Cypress Holdings Llc Big Bought $4.2 million of Shares

January 14, 2021 | About: BCYP +0%

CEO and CFO of Blue Calypso Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Cypress Holdings Llc Big (insider trades) bought 417,200 shares of BCYP on 01/14/2021 at an average price of $10 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $4.2 million.

Blue Calypso Inc is engaged in developing and delivering mobile shopper marketing and analytics solutions and services for the business-to-consumer marketplace leveraging mobile, social media, gamification and its intellectual property portfolio. Blue Calypso Inc has a market cap of $0.050 million; its shares were traded at around $0.006500 .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and CFO, 10% Owner Samuel J Reich bought 417,200 shares of BCYP stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $10.
  • CEO and CFO, 10% Owner Cypress Holdings Llc Big bought 417,200 shares of BCYP stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $10.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and CFO, 10% Owner Samuel J Reich bought 417,200 shares of BCYP stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $10.
  • CEO and CFO, 10% Owner Cypress Holdings Llc Big bought 417,200 shares of BCYP stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $10.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director, 10% Owner Ilan Katz bought 417,200 shares of BCYP stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $10.

For the complete insider trading history of BCYP, click here

.

