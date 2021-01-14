Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, AT&T Inc

Investment company Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, AT&T Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: SPAB, IVV, SPDW, BSV, SPMD, SPSM, BNDX, SPEM, MUB, BIV, VOO, VEA, SPYV, VO, VWO, SUB, AAPL, VT, PG,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, SPTM, SPYG, SLYG, SLYV, MDYG, EFG, EFV, T, VUG, VZ, VTV, MSFT, VBK, VBR, VOT, VOE,
For the details of WALLER FINANCIAL PLANNING GROUP, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waller+financial+planning+group%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WALLER FINANCIAL PLANNING GROUP, INC
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 102,353 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.62%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,083,509 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.12%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,127,089 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.52%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 865,140 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.51%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 748,753 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.96%
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 1,127,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.29%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 148,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 242,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 42,073 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $91.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 61,059 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 95.52%. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.585800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.79%. Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc still held 15,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 35.14%. The sale prices were between $39.96 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.088600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc still held 50,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 47.26%. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc still held 9,852 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.76%. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $213.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc still held 923 shares as of 2020-12-31.
