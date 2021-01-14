Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys U.S. Bancorp, AbbVie Inc, Sony Corp, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, H&R Block Inc

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC (Current Portfolio) buys U.S. Bancorp, AbbVie Inc, Sony Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, H&R Block Inc, Chevron Corp, CoStar Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC. As of 2020Q4, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $824 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 273,018 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,009 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.1% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 216,556 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.45% Visa Inc (V) - 97,408 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.64% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 131,858 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.55%

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Sony Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.67 and $101.1, with an estimated average price of $87.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 58,129 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.51. The stock is now traded at around $325.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 711 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Cable One Inc. The purchase prices were between $1721.57 and $2293.76, with an estimated average price of $1984.65. The stock is now traded at around $1979.217500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.74 and $169.86, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $129.872000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 1582.70%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 283,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 1388.15%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $112.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 61,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 64.57%. The purchase prices were between $25.77 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 548,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 286.71%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 62,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $793.35 and $939.5, with an estimated average price of $877.49.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $212.05 and $259.24, with an estimated average price of $231.03.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.53.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $258.81 and $384.33, with an estimated average price of $338.9.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.42%. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $381.269900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC still held 43,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.75%. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3142.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC still held 5,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.