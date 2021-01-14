Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys U.S. Bancorp, AbbVie Inc, Sony Corp, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, H&R Block Inc

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC (Current Portfolio) buys U.S. Bancorp, AbbVie Inc, Sony Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, H&R Block Inc, Chevron Corp, CoStar Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC. As of 2020Q4, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $824 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SNE, BEPC, ANTM, CABO, MRNA,
- Added Positions: USB, ABBV, SJNK, IJK, SHOP,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, HRB, AGG, BRK.B, LOW, UNH, DHR, CWB, LQD, NEE, JNJ, PGR, CRM, IWM, CHD, GOOGL, IJH, LLY, ROP, CLX, MCD, ACN, INTC, TIP, IEF, BAX, ADBE, CVX, XEL, PFE, UNP, RTX, V, FB, VZ, PEP, SPY, HON, PNC, PFF, EL, LIN, NKE, TJX, MUB, AMT, MAR, TSLA, RSP, MRK, SYK, SCHA, SCHM, CHH, HD, DIS, QQQ, VTI, T, AMGN, COST, D, KMB, NFLX, PG, GOOG, PYPL, DVY, XLK, MMM, PLD, AZN, BA, CME, KO, DEO, XOM, IBM, JPM, LMT, MCHP, NSC, ORCL, SBUX, XLNX, BEP, IBB, IEI, IWN, IWO, IWR, ABT, ALB, AEP, ATO, CSCO, CL, DUK, EXR, MDLZ, NVDA, NOC, SHW, SO, YUM, CMG, PM, VAC, IJR, IWV, MDY,
- Sold Out: CSGP, VRTX, SNPS, ZTS, NEM, ZBRA, DXCM, EA, NOW, HZNP, BAH, CHTR, FTNT, EPAM, TTWO, POOL, ICE, HUM, HSY, SQ, GRMN, ELS, CPRT, CTXS, NDAQ, RNG, NLOK, USM, ATUS, GLD, AXP, VWO, WMT, TXN, QCOM, BMY, TFC, O, CMCSA, BSV, VEU, VNQ, GE,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with USB. Click here to check it out.
- USB 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of USB
- Peter Lynch Chart of USB
For the details of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fulton+breakefield+broenniman+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 273,018 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.89%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,009 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.1%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 216,556 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.45%
- Visa Inc (V) - 97,408 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.64%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 131,858 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.55%
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Sony Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.67 and $101.1, with an estimated average price of $87.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 58,129 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.51. The stock is now traded at around $325.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 711 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Cable One Inc (CABO)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Cable One Inc. The purchase prices were between $1721.57 and $2293.76, with an estimated average price of $1984.65. The stock is now traded at around $1979.217500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.74 and $169.86, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $129.872000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 1582.70%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 283,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 1388.15%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $112.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 61,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 64.57%. The purchase prices were between $25.77 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 548,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 286.71%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 62,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $793.35 and $939.5, with an estimated average price of $877.49.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66.Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $212.05 and $259.24, with an estimated average price of $231.03.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.53.Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.53.Sold Out: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $258.81 and $384.33, with an estimated average price of $338.9.Reduced: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.42%. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $381.269900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC still held 43,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.75%. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3142.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC still held 5,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC. Also check out:
1. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC keeps buying