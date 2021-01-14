6 Meridian Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Southern Co, Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc, Sells Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, ConocoPhillips

Investment company 6 Meridian (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Southern Co, Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, Boulder Growth & Income Fund, sells Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, ConocoPhillips, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 6 Meridian. As of 2020Q4, 6 Meridian owns 291 stocks with a total value of $545 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 780,871 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 425,091 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.92% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 239,214 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. New Position SSgA SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC) - 125,747 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 290,162 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.94%

6 Meridian initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $88.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 239,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.

6 Meridian initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $59.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 39,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

6 Meridian initiated holding in Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $11.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 155,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

6 Meridian initiated holding in Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $15.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 82,198 shares as of 2020-12-31.

6 Meridian initiated holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 115,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.

6 Meridian initiated holding in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $12.06, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $13.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 112,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

6 Meridian added to a holding in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $4.05 and $6.03, with an estimated average price of $5.03. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 244,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

6 Meridian added to a holding in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $2.36 and $3.67, with an estimated average price of $3.01. The stock is now traded at around $4.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 302,538 shares as of 2020-12-31.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co. The sale prices were between $4 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $5.4.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Income Trust. The sale prices were between $3.51 and $4, with an estimated average price of $3.77.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund. The sale prices were between $4.69 and $6.23, with an estimated average price of $5.6.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $9.23 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $10.37.