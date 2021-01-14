  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

6 Meridian Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Southern Co, Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc, Sells Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, ConocoPhillips

January 14, 2021 | About: KMF +0.98% NML +1.1% ITOT -0.12% SO -0.92% AWF +0.26% CEM +1.81% BIF +0.7% PEO +2.26% KYN +1.56% COP +1.67% VTA +0.6% VVR +0.77% FE +1.53%

Investment company 6 Meridian (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Southern Co, Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, Boulder Growth & Income Fund, sells Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, ConocoPhillips, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 6 Meridian. As of 2020Q4, 6 Meridian owns 291 stocks with a total value of $545 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 6 Meridian's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/6+meridian/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 6 Meridian
  1. JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 780,871 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 425,091 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.92%
  3. BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 239,214 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. SSgA SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC) - 125,747 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
  5. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 290,162 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.94%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

6 Meridian initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $88.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 239,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

6 Meridian initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $59.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 39,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc (AWF)

6 Meridian initiated holding in Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $11.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 155,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (CEM)

6 Meridian initiated holding in Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $15.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 82,198 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF)

6 Meridian initiated holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 115,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (PEO)

6 Meridian initiated holding in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $12.06, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $13.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 112,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I (KMF)

6 Meridian added to a holding in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $4.05 and $6.03, with an estimated average price of $5.03. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 244,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc (NML)

6 Meridian added to a holding in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $2.36 and $3.67, with an estimated average price of $3.01. The stock is now traded at around $4.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 302,538 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co (KYN)

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co. The sale prices were between $4 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $5.4.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

6 Meridian sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Sold Out: Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Income Trust. The sale prices were between $3.51 and $4, with an estimated average price of $3.77.

Sold Out: First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI)

6 Meridian sold out a holding in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund. The sale prices were between $4.69 and $6.23, with an estimated average price of $5.6.

Sold Out: First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN)

6 Meridian sold out a holding in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $9.23 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $10.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of 6 Meridian. Also check out:

1. 6 Meridian's Undervalued Stocks
2. 6 Meridian's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 6 Meridian's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 6 Meridian keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)