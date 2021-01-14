Breiter Capital Management Inc Buys Carrier Global Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Sells FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, Zoom Video Communications Inc, VF Corp

Investment company Breiter Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Carrier Global Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, Tesla Inc, sells FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, Zoom Video Communications Inc, VF Corp, ProShares Short S&P500, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Breiter Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Breiter Capital Management Inc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CARR, IRM, TSLA, DGRW, WRK, Z, CVNA, RMD, FTNT, QRVO, MRVL, RDS.B, XOM, EA, QLYS, PAYC, OLLI, KO, OTIS, BBY,

CARR, IRM, TSLA, DGRW, WRK, Z, CVNA, RMD, FTNT, QRVO, MRVL, RDS.B, XOM, EA, QLYS, PAYC, OLLI, KO, OTIS, BBY, Added Positions: UNH, ENPH, CVX, RTX, TSN, LMT, CDNS, MMM, ABBV, FB, QCOM, BRK.B, FCX, LHX, AMGN, KR, AFL, FPE, QQQ, BLK, HD, PYPL, IVV, ADBE, WMT, ADP, CTAS, SPY, CSCO, T, ARI, MRCC, GWW, SBUX, IBM, ABR,

UNH, ENPH, CVX, RTX, TSN, LMT, CDNS, MMM, ABBV, FB, QCOM, BRK.B, FCX, LHX, AMGN, KR, AFL, FPE, QQQ, BLK, HD, PYPL, IVV, ADBE, WMT, ADP, CTAS, SPY, CSCO, T, ARI, MRCC, GWW, SBUX, IBM, ABR, Reduced Positions: ZM, HON, AMZN, INTC, FVD, FTCS, CRNT, SCHD, DIS, BAC, JPM, MA, PM, PINS, FSKR, USB, CRM, SDC, IBB, CCI, TTD, PFE,

ZM, HON, AMZN, INTC, FVD, FTCS, CRNT, SCHD, DIS, BAC, JPM, MA, PM, PINS, FSKR, USB, CRM, SDC, IBB, CCI, TTD, PFE, Sold Out: FEP, VFC, SH, BABA, C, BA,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,649 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 10,925 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 72,488 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 46,439 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,838 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $41.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 31,735 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 21,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $848.352900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 769 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.519000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,699 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $35.02 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $41.47. The stock is now traded at around $47.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 11,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.62 and $141.23, with an estimated average price of $111.03. The stock is now traded at around $143.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,557 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 141.83%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $353.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 5,562 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 46.96%. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $128.43. The stock is now traded at around $211.164700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 15,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 37.79%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $71.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,644 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 29.08%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.34. The stock is now traded at around $64.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 68.94%. The purchase prices were between $105.32 and $136.43, with an estimated average price of $117.62. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $38.82, with an estimated average price of $35.76.

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $67.2 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $80.22.

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19.

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37.