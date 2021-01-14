Strattner Group Receives Trademark Registration for Strattners(R)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / Strattner Group Corp. (OTC PINK:SCNG) also known as Strattners, a diversified enterprise with its core business in investment and fund management, is pleased to announce that "Strattners" is officially registered as a trademark.

Strattners was registered under Registration Number 6,247,766 on January 12th, 2020, on the Supplemental Register. The registrations will be in effect for an initial term of ten years with the option of renewing the registrations for successive ten-year terms for the following class:

Fund investment consultation; Investment consultation; Investment management; Investment of funds for others; Capital investment consulting; Financial and investment services, namely, management and brokerage in the fields of stocks, bonds, options, commodities, futures and other securities, and the investment of funds of others; Financial services, namely, investment advice, investment management, investment consultation and investment of funds for others, including private and public equity and debt investment services.

"We are pleased to have received these trademark registrations for our Company, as we prepare to brand Strattners® as a global brand," stated Timo Strattner, CEO of Strattners. "We will continue implementing our branding strategy and protect our intellectual property and brand equity to maximize shareholder value."

About Strattners

Strattner Group Corp., also known as Strattners. is a publicly traded small-cap conglomerate and parent company of the Strattner portfolio of brands and subsidiaries.

IR Contact:

Strattners®

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 (917) 210-1062

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, to be materially different from the statements made herein. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

