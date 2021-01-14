Nexstar's Cable Network, WGN America, Reaches Carriage Agreement With Vidgo





Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) announced today that its wholly-owned cable network, WGN America, has reached a multi-year comprehensive agreement with Vidgo, and will be carried by the live TV streaming platform beginning on January 15, 2021. In the last two months, Nexstar has reached five agreements with subscription-based streaming services for the distribution of WGN America, expanding the network’s reach by 8.5 million subscribers. Financial terms were not disclosed.









The agreement enables WGN America to expand its reach to one of the country’s newest live TV streaming platforms; Vidgo has experienced significant subscriber growth since launching in December 2019. WGN America is the home of NewsNation, the country’s only live nationwide newscast airing in prime-time every night.









“Today’s announcement continues the steady strategic expansion of WGN America,” said Sean Compton, President of the Networks Division of Nexstar Inc. “We are excited to be adding Vidgo’s customers the network’s reach, and to be bringing NewsNation and Banfield to more viewers who can watch us whenever and wherever they desire.”









About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.









Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 122 local websites and 316 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and the home of NewsNation, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit [url="]www.nexstar.tv[/url].









About Vidgo









Vidgo is a privately held prepaid over-the-top television streaming service with popular local channels, live sports, news, entertainment, family, and Latino programming. Each package includes three simultaneous device streams and is available at home or on the go. For more information visit [url="]www.Vidgo.com[/url] or contact [email protected].





