Polaris Unveils New 2021 RANGER and Sportsman Limited-Edition Models

Polaris RANGER











More Clearance and Traction - The Big Game Edition features high-clearance arched A-arms and 29-inch Maxxis® tires, providing more ground clearance, traction and cornering stability for navigating over rocks, through ruts and around switchbacks.







Self-Leveling Rear Suspension - For added capability to clear obstacles when hauling gear and game, the vehicle’s rear suspension automatically adjusts to maintain ride height and make the most of the class-leading 14 inches of ground clearance.







Active Descent Control (ADC) - When operating on hilly or mountainous terrain, active descent control (ADC) works with the engine braking system (EBS) to engage all four wheels for maximum traction and control on descents.







Exclusive Polaris Pursuit Camo - Remain hard to see but impossible to ignore in the Big Game Edition with exclusive Polaris Pursuit camo covering the machine from tip-to-tail, featuring a unique mix of birch, oak and pine elements.







Striking LED Headlights - With 90-percent more output than halogens, LED headlights provide better visibility in low-light conditions for those early morning starts and evening treks back to basecamp.







More Protection and Utility - A larger, heavy-duty front bumper provides more front-end protection, and a factory-installed Polaris Pro HD 4,500-lb winch is mounted in a higher position for easier access when recovering game or removing obstacles in tall grass, scrub or snow.







Big Game Accessory Collection - Featuring hunt-specific storage and added lighting solutions, the Big Game Collection is curated by renowned big game hunters Lee and Tiffany Lakosky to further equip the RANGER to get hunters and their gear into the backcountry.

















29-Inch Pro Armor Mud XC Tires - For powering though wet and muddy conditions, the 29-inch Pro Armor Mud XC tires provide maximum clearance and traction yet maintain a smooth ride on trails.







More Ground Clearance - High-clearance arched A-arms maximize the 14 inches of ground clearance to confidently pass over logs, rocks and submerged objects that are both wide and tall.







Engineered to Navigate Water - High-mount air intakes and clutch ducting allow clean, cool air to enter the engine when traversing water, while winch and electrical components are sealed to prevent water intrusion.







Exclusive Polaris Pursuit Camo - The Waterfowl Edition features an all-new, exclusive camo pattern that is meticulously designed to mimic the nuances of marsh grasses for maximum concealment.







Striking LED Headlights - Get to the blind, set up decoys and be in position before first light with high-output LED headlights illuminating the way.







More Protection and Utility - A larger, heavy-duty front bumper provides more front-end protection, and a factory-installed Polaris Pro HD 4,500-lb winch with synthetic rope is mounted in a higher position for ease of access and operation in mud or water.







Waterfowl Accessory Collection – Curated by renowned waterfowl hunter Tony Vandemore, the Waterfowl Collection is the perfect solution for hunters needing more lighting and additional storage capacity for guns, decoys and other gear.







Polaris Sportsman











Powerful LED Lighting - Extend the day of riding with upgraded LED headlights and an LED pod light that feature simultaneous high-beam capability, providing better visibility in low-light conditions to illuminate the trail when the ride starts early and keeps going into the evening.







27-Inch Duro® Tires - The Ultimate Trail Edition features larger, 27-inch tires mounted on 14-inch aluminum wheels, providing more ground clearance, traction and cornering stability to take on whatever may be awaiting on the trail.







More Clearance, Less Maintenance - Front and rear arched A-arms maximize usable ground clearance under the machine to confidently ride over obstacles along the trail, while sealed suspension bushings are designed to withstand the elements and reduce vehicle maintenance.







More Protection and Utility - An Ultimate Series front bumper and steel skid plates provide added protection from the elements, and a Polaris Pro HD 3,500-lb winch with synthetic rope comes standard to clear unexpected obstacles from the trail and keep the ride going.







Custom Comfort and Style – The Ultimate Trail Edition is sure to turn heads with its Velocity Blue painted finish and bold Lime Squeeze graphics, while a cut-and-sew seat complements the exclusive design and provides more grip when the trail gets technical for a more comfortable ride.







[url="]Polaris+Off+Road[/url], the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, today introduced three new limited-edition models, including two hunt-focused RANGER models and an exclusive Sportsman ATV. The 2021 RANGER XP 1000 Big Game Edition and RANGER XP 1000 Waterfowl Edition are purpose-built for avid hunters, delivering more capability and strength to haul gear to, and game from, hard-to-reach hunting locations. For thrill-seeking ATV riders looking for a machine that’s sure to stand out on the trail, the 2021 Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail Edition pairs class-leading performance with show-stopping looks.“For decades, we have pushed the industry forward by putting the rider at the center of product innovation, and our new limited-edition models are just the latest example,” said Steven Menneto, President of Polaris Off Road. “Many of our riders are avid big game and waterfowl hunters operating in highly-demanding environments, so we built the RANGER XP 1000 Big Game and Waterfowl editions with added strength and capability to provide the ultimate advantage for their specific hunting needs. For our ATV riders looking for an elevated experience out on the trails, we gave the Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail Edition next-level performance and exclusive styling.”The new RANGER and Sportsman limited editions are loaded with upgraded features, all designed to meet specific needs of riders that require more from their off-road vehicle. From big game and waterfowl hunters to avid trail riders, these new models are specifically designed to elevate the off-road lifestyle.[url="]Polaris+RANGER[/url] has been the top choice of hunters for more than a decade. Today, the No.1-selling utility side-by-side has demonstrated its commitment to hunt enthusiasts with the introduction of new, limited-edition models that are purpose-built for big game and waterfowl hunting environments. Available in 3-seat and CREW models, the RANGER XP 1000 Big Game Edition and RANGER XP 1000 Waterfowl Edition are factory-equipped to take on the toughest terrain, even when loaded with gear and game. Both are packed with premium features to elevate the hunt, from exclusive camo patterns to high-output LED headlights. For a more customized experience, Polaris offers the largest assortment of hunt-inspired accessories, including accessory collections curated by renowned hunters Lee and Tiffany Lakosky and Tony Vandemore specifically for big game and waterfowl hunt applications.Polaris is continually seeking feedback on its products and how they’re used, and the new limited editions are a direct result of countless hours spent with hunters learning what they need most in a utility side-by-side. When it comes to filling the tag of a lifetime, having the right gear matters. The Big Game Edition is designed to navigate extreme terrain where the biggest trophies live. It’s equipped with key upgrades that provide an edge when hauling gear into the backcountry and game back to basecamp, highlighted by the following:The Waterfowl Edition is engineered for those looking to travel to where the ducks and geese are and get their limit. It’s factory-equipped to transport hunters and their gear to the blind with ease. Polaris started with its flagship RANGER XP 1000 and added key features to meet the unique needs of waterfowl hunters, including:To learn more about the RANGER XP 1000 Big Game Edition, RANGER XP 1000 Waterfowl Edition or other 2021 RANGER models, visit [url="]Polaris.com%2FRANGER[/url].[url="]Polaris+Sportsman[/url] pioneered the premium ATV category. Today, Polaris expanded its No.1-selling automatic 4x4 ATV offering with the Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail Edition. For avid trail riders looking for more from their ATV, this machine delivers on all the details. The Ultimate Trail Edition brings eye-catching style, more performance and added trail capability to elevate the riding experience and take on new adventures. Engineered with rider-inspired upgrades, the new limited edition combines top-tier trail performance with exclusive, premium styling straight from the factory.The Ultimate Trail Edition takes the already capable Sportsman 850 to the next level for riders that need a trail machine that looks as good as it performs. Building on the class-leading performance and legendary ride and handling, it adds trail-oriented features to bolster comfort and capability while delivering a custom look that will stand apart from the crowd. Key upgrades on the Ultimate Trail Edition include the following:For full details on the 2021 Polaris Sportsman lineup, the new Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail Edition model or other 2021 ATV models, visit [url="]Polaris.com%2FATV[/url]Duro® is a registered trademark of HWA Fong Rubber (USA) Inc. DBA Duro Tire & Wheel Corp. Maxxis® is a registered trademark of Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd.As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2019 sales of $6.8 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including TransAmerica Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. [url="]www.polaris.com[/url].

