InvisibleShied Introduces the First-Ever Screen Protectors with a D3O Additive for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvisibleShield® , a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the leading global innovator in screen protection, today announced GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O® and GlassFusion+ with D3O for the Samsung Galaxy® S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones. These new screen protectors are the first ever InvisibleShield products reinforced with revolutionary D3O, the world’s most advanced impact protection.



A product feature video is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfXGHsGWSZI&feature=youtu.be

D3O is trusted globally by the military, sports, motorcycle, and industrial professionals for advanced impact protection. The D3O impact additive used in GlassFusion VisionGuard+ and GlassFusion+ has been independently analyzed by UL, a leading global safety science company, and verified to deliver 20 percent more impact and shatter protection compared to previous GlassFusion products from InvisibleShield1. GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O and GlassFusion+ with D3O for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra have also been certified to meet Samsung performance standards through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP) and won’t interfere with Samsung’s in-screen fingerprint scanner.

GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O is a hybrid screen protector that is engineered to be unbreakable and features an Eyesafe® technology layer that blocks HEV blue light without distorting the color performance of the smartphone screen. Additionally, GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O contains anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms2. Featuring a unique surface finish for a glass-like feel, GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O absorbs shock and disperses impact forces from up to seven feet to deliver premium protection1.

GlassFusion+ with D3O is a hybrid screen protector that provides users with complete edge-to-edge protection while preserving the touch sensitivity of the device screen. The product also contains anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms2. It also absorbs shock and disperses impact forces from up to seven feet1. GlassFusion+ is made with tough, durable components that have been refined to a polished, glass-like surface.

“Product innovation drives every decision we make at InvisibleShield,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president, global marketing for ZAGG Brands. “Adding D3O to our screen protectors for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup is another example of industry-leading technology that can only be found with InvisibleShield. This is especially important as the average cost of a smartphone screen repair continues to rise.”

InvisibleShield also today announced GlassFusion+ for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. While GlassFusion+ omits the D3O impact additive, it contains the same anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protectors by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms. It also features a unique surface finish for a glass-like feel and contains purpose-built components to protect the device screen from scuffs and prevent cracks from starting and spreading.

Pricing & Availability:

InvisibleShield screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are now available on ZAGG.com and at the following retail locations:

GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O ($59.99 SRP) is available on ZAGG.com, and at Verizon and T-Mobile stores nationwide

GlassFusion+ with D3O ($49.99 SRP) is available on ZAGG.com and at AT&T and Best Buy stores nationwide

GlassFusion+ ($39.99 SRP) is available on ZAGG.com and at Verizon stores nationwide



InvisibleShield backs its screen protectors with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device3. With more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide, InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection4.

InvisibleShield, the InvisibleShield logo, and VisionGuard are trademarks of ZAGG Inc. Samsung Galaxy is a trademark of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Eyesafe technology is a trademark of Healthe LLC. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About InvisibleShield

InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling industry standard and category creator for screen protection with more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide. Committed to empowering consumers to fearlessly enjoy their devices, InvisibleShield provides premium, lifetime protection against scratched, cracked, and shattered screens through its military-grade solutions. InvisibleShield is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. InvisibleShield products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com . Visit InvisibleShield.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ZAGG Brands

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

