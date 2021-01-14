North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings of $0.90 per Share

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB: NODB) announces net earnings of $2,319,733 or $0.90 per share for the three months ending December 31, 2020, compared to $2,298,438 or $0.89 per share for the same period in 2019. Net earnings for the year ending December 31, 2020 totaled $8,577,621 or $3.34 per share compared to $9,177,626 or $3.57 per share in 2019. The annual shareholders’ meeting is scheduled for February 2, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.



North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with current locations in Dallas, Plano, Irving, Frisco and Addison, Texas. The earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Earnings are the result of past performance, events and market conditions and are not a guarantee of future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results. Please direct any questions to Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer.

Contact:

Glenn Henry, EVP and CFO

972.716.7100