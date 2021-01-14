OMID Provides Fourth-Quarter Financial Highlights

ALPHA, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OMID Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: OMID), a publicly-traded health and wellness company, today provides Unaudited Key Financial Highlights for the fourth quarter.

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended: December 31, 2020

Revenue was $489,146 , compared to $18,658 for the same period last year, a 2534.3% improvement.

, compared to for the same period last year, a 2534.3% improvement. Gross Profit was $287,085 , compared $3,586 for the same period last year, a 7905.7% improvement.

, compared for the same period last year, a 7905.7% improvement. Net income was $240,523 , compared to ($27,324) for the same period last year, a 980.3% improvement.

, compared to for the same period last year, a 980.3% improvement. Operating Results for the Twelve Months Ended: December 31, 2020

Revenue was $1,330,068 , compared to $530,133 for the same period last year, a 150.9% improvement.

, compared to for the same period last year, a 150.9% improvement. Gross Profit was $649,435 , compared to $230,638 for the same period last year, a 181.6% improvement.

, compared to for the same period last year, a 181.6% improvement. Net income was $425,756 , compared to $35,055 for the same period last year, a 1114.5% improvement.

All comparative figures reflect the operations of OMID Holdings, Inc. (successor) detailed in the consolidated financials per the acquisition in February 2020; the predecessor reporting entity's operations are not factored into these calculations.



"2020 was a pivotal year for OMID," stated Adam Frank, OMID's Chairman and CEO. "Over the past 12 months, the company has exceeded its stated goals and achieved a new standard of operations. To bolster our momentous progress, my team has elected to forgive all accrued 2019/2020 salaries outstanding as of year-end; we welcome the year ahead with great optimism."

About OMID Holdings, Inc.

OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) health and wellness company which owns and operates a manufacturing facility in Alpha, New Jersey. The headquarters is FDA-registered and Food Grade Certified for production within its clean room environment. The company is currently focused on the development, manufacture, and sale of hemp-based products for private label and in-house brands. For more information about the company, please visit https://omidholdingsinc.com/.



Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

+1 908-386-2880

[email protected]

