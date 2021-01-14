  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ABC 45-TV Announces Premiere of Local News in the Triad Market

January 14, 2021 | About: NAS:SBGI +5.03%

PR Newswire

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair-owned station WXLV-TV, the ABC affiliate for Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and High Point, is proud to announce that it will be premiering local newscasts in the Triad beginning on January 18th. This programming will be produced in partnership with top-rated ABC News and will give local viewers a newscast that is educational and timely. The newscasts will air weekdays on WXLV, Channel 45, at 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

SBG logo

"We understand that the Triad community is looking for a fresh perspective on local news," said WXLV News Director Jake Peterson. "Viewers desire news that is both informative and easy to comprehend — which is why we'll offer context and perspective with each story."

ABC 45 is partnering with its sister stations in the state to bring viewers in the Triad the top stories from across North Carolina. The local and regional reporters will utilize social and digital platforms to give North Carolina viewers constant up-to-date information.

"Our goal is for viewers to learn something new every time they tune in. We have built a staff that advocates for our community, and we hope to hear from each of our viewers as we grow. We are excited to add another local news voice to our community," said General Manager Allison Aldridge.

Accurate and up-to-date weather is another important aspect of local news and the station has engaged High Point-native and graduate of High Point Andrews High School and UNC Greensboro, Jonathan Weant, to head up the weather department. Weant has worked in multiple markets across the East Coast and is excited to be forecasting for the area he knows and loves.

"I know the ups and downs of the weather in this area," said Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Weant. "It's been a childhood dream of mine to work and forecast weather in the Triad."

Look for ABC 45 News weekdays at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. For immediate updates, please also look to @abc45tv on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abc-45-tv-announces-premiere-of-local-news-in-the-triad-market-301208841.html

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.


