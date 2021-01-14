  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend

January 14, 2021

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2021

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable February 12, 2021, to shareholders of record on January 29, 2021.

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of October 31, 2020, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $515.7 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information about Eaton Vance, visit eatonvance.com.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-corp-declares-quarterly-dividend-301208736.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Corp.


