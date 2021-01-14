Holland America Line Opens Bookings for Europe 2022 Cruises - Four Ships Span the Region on Itineraries Ranging from Seven to 21 Days

Two Pinnacle Class ships and a special 150th Anniversary transatlantic crossing highlight a full Europe season

SEATTLE, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line has opened bookings for its 2022 Europe season that features culturally rich locales and a new combination of ships, including two Pinnacle Class vessels. From April through October, dozens of unique Europe itineraries — ranging from seven to 21 days — will be offered aboard Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Westerdam and Volendam.

In addition to transatlantic crossings to and from Europe, the five Holland America Line ships will cover the entire region on voyages that were designed to inspire even the most avid traveler. The ships will explore the Baltic, British Isles, French and Spanish rivieras, Iberian Peninsula, Mediterranean, and Northern Europe including Iceland, Greenland, Norway and the North Cape.

Highlights of Holland America Line's 2022 Europe cruising season include:

HISTORIC 150TH ANNIVERSARY TRANSATLANTIC: On Oct. 15, 1872, Rotterdam I — the first Holland America Line ship — embarked on its maiden voyage from Rotterdam to New York. Exactly 150 years later on Oct. 15, 2022, Rotterdam VII will depart Rotterdam once again as Holland America Line recreates this historic crossing on its 150th anniversary with calls at Plymouth, England; an overnight in New York City, New York, then continuing onto Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

8 DEPARTURE CITIES: Amsterdam and Rotterdam, the Netherlands; Barcelona, Spain; Boston, Massachusetts; Civitavecchia (Rome) and Venice, Italy; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Piraeus (Athens), Greece.

14 OVERNIGHT PORTS: Dublin, Ireland; Istanbul, Turkey; Le Havre (Paris), France; New York, New York; Reykjavik, Iceland; Rouen (Paris), France; South Queensferry (Edinburgh), Scotland; St. Petersburg, Russia; Stockholm, Sweden; Valletta, Malta; and Barcelona, Copenhagen, Rotterdam and Venice.

18 EVENING DEPATURE CITIES (between 10 p.m. - midnight): Bordeaux and La Rochelle, France; Cadiz (Seville), Spain; Dublin; Dubrovnik and Split, Croatia; Haifa, Israel; Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada; Lisbon, Portugal; Livorno (Pisa/Florence) and Ravenna, Italy; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Mykonos and Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Ponta Delgada, Azores; Portland and Gibraltar, United Kingdom; and Warnemünde, Germany.

MEDITERRANEAN:

Westerdam will sail the entire 2022 Europe season in the Mediterranean on cruises roundtrip from Venice , as well as between Barcelona , Venice , Civitavecchia ( Rome ) and Piraeus ( Athens ). The seven- and 12-day itineraries cover the eastern and western Med, including Greece , Turkey , Italy , Croatia , France and Spain .

will sail the entire 2022 Europe season in the Mediterranean on cruises roundtrip from , as well as between , , Civitavecchia ( ) and Piraeus ( ). The seven- and 12-day itineraries cover the eastern and western Med, including , , , , and . The Pinnacle Class Nieuw Statendam sails seven-day cruises between Barcelona , Venice , Civitavecchia ( Rome ) and Piraeus ( Athens ). The ship spans the eastern and western Med, including Spain , Italy , Tunisia and Sicily . In May, Nieuw Statendam sails from Barcelona to Copenhagen on a 12-day voyage along the Iberian Peninsula.

sails seven-day cruises between , , Civitavecchia ( ) and Piraeus ( ). The ship spans the eastern and western Med, including , , and . In May, sails from to on a 12-day voyage along the Iberian Peninsula. Volendam offers the Europe Voyages of Distinction program. These incredibly diverse itineraries have been specially curated for guests looking to explore off the beaten path. The ship will offer 14-day cruises roundtrip from Venice and between Civitavecchia and Venice that include unique ports like Alexandria (Cairo) , Egypt ; Ashdod and Haifa, Israel ; and Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey .

NORTHERN EUROPE:

The Pinnacle Class Rotterdam returns to Northern Europe for a second season in 2022. The ship will sail seven-day Norwegian Fjord cruises roundtrip from Amsterdam , as well as 13- and 14-day itineraries roundtrip from Amsterdam and between Amsterdam and Rotterdam to the Baltic and North Cape, up across the Arctic Circle

returns to for a second season in 2022. The ship will sail seven-day Norwegian Fjord cruises roundtrip from , as well as 13- and 14-day itineraries roundtrip from and between and to the and North Cape, up across the Arctic Circle Volendam sails 13- to 21-day cruises roundtrip from Rotterdam , along with one "European River Explorer" itinerary from Rotterdam to Civitavecchia ( Rome ). The cruises visit the Baltic , Norway and North Cape, British Isles and a "Northern Capitals" itinerary that visits several must-see cities including Dublin, Ireland ; Dover ( London ), England ; Rouen (Paris) , France ; and Zeebrugge ( Brussels ), Belgium .

sails 13- to 21-day cruises roundtrip from , along with one "European River Explorer" itinerary from to Civitavecchia ( ). The cruises visit the , and North Cape, British Isles and a "Northern Capitals" itinerary that visits several must-see cities including ; ( ), ; , ; and Zeebrugge ( ), . Nieuw Statendam offers three Northern Europe cruises to the Baltic and Northern Isles, ranging from 10 to 14 days, all roundtrip from Copenhagen .

TRANSATLANTIC:

Departing July 16 , Nieuw Statendam sails a "Viking Passage" itinerary from Copenhagen to Boston . The ship will call at Iceland , Greenland and Canada over 18 days.

, sails a "Viking Passage" itinerary from to . The ship will call at , and over 18 days. In April, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam , Volendam and Westerdam will cross the Atlantic Ocean, departing Fort Lauderdale for Barcelona , Amsterdam , Rotterdam and Civitavecchia ( Rome ), respectively. The crossings range from 13 to 15 days.

and will cross the Atlantic Ocean, departing for , , and Civitavecchia ( ), respectively. The crossings range from 13 to 15 days. Come November, Volendam and Westerdam make their way back to Fort Lauderdale via Civitavecchia ( Rome ) and Barcelona .

Many of the cruises can be extended into Collectors' Voyages, which offer the ultimate European exploration. Ranging from 14 to 35 days, these artfully crafted longer journeys combine nonrepeating, back-to-back itineraries, enabling guests to visit more ports and spend extra time discovering centuries of art, history and culture.

Save Now, Cruise Later: Have it All Sale

For a limited time, guests who book 2022 Europe cruises by Feb. 28, 2021, can receive up to $2,300 in amenities, including a free Signature Beverage Package, pre-paid gratuities, free Signature Dining Package and 50% reduced deposits, plus free WiFi for suites. Europe cruise pricing starts at $1,499 per person, double occupancy, for a seven-day sailing. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

For more information about Holland America Line and Europe 2022 cruises, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

