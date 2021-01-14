  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lennox International Inc (LII) EVP, Chief Legal Officer John D Torres Sold $614,732 of Shares

January 14, 2021 | About: LII +1.25%

EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Lennox International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John D Torres (insider trades) sold 2,166 shares of LII on 01/13/2021 at an average price of $283.81 a share. The total sale was $614,732.

Lennox International Inc through its subsidiaries is a provider of climate control solutions. It designs, manufactures and markets products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration markets. Lennox International Inc has a market cap of $10.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $285.900000 with a P/E ratio of 30.80 and P/S ratio of 3.08. The dividend yield of Lennox International Inc stocks is 1.08%. Lennox International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Lennox International Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Legal Officer John D Torres sold 2,166 shares of LII stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $283.81. The price of the stock has increased by 0.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LII, click here

.

