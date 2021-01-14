Masimo Corp (MASI) CEO and Chairman of the Board Joe E Kiani Sold $953,929 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Masimo Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joe E Kiani (insider trades) sold 3,403 shares of MASI on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $280.32 a share. The total sale was $953,929.

Masimo Corp is a medical technology company. The company develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies. Its product includes noninvasive blood constituent and brain and breath monitoring. Masimo Corp has a market cap of $14.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $261.760000 with a P/E ratio of 67.98 and P/S ratio of 13.58. Masimo Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Masimo Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Masimo Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman of the Board Joe E Kiani sold 3,403 shares of MASI stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $280.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.62% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board Joe E Kiani sold 63,274 shares of MASI stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $281.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.07% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Craig B Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of MASI stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $279.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.43% since.

Pres-WW OEM & Global Health Jon Coleman sold 8,250 shares of MASI stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $264.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.86% since.

