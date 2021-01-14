Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) EVP - CHIEF MERCHANDISE OFF. Carl N. Scibetta Sold $630,000 of Shares

EVP - CHIEF MERCHANDISE OFF. of Shoe Carnival Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Carl N. Scibetta (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of SCVL on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $42 a share. The total sale was $630,000.

Shoe Carnival Inc is a family footwear retailer that offers a range of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children. Its store has several brands; Nike and Skechers contributing the majority portion. Shoe Carnival Inc has a market cap of $612.369 million; its shares were traded at around $43.420000 with a P/E ratio of 52.96 and P/S ratio of 0.65. The dividend yield of Shoe Carnival Inc stocks is 0.81%. Shoe Carnival Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Shoe Carnival Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP - CHIEF MERCHANDISE OFF. Carl N. Scibetta sold 15,000 shares of SCVL stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $42. The price of the stock has increased by 3.38% since.

EXEC. VP - CHIEF RETAIL Timothy T Baker sold 15,066 shares of SCVL stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 8.55% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SCVL, click here