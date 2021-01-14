  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING) CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand Sold $2 million of Shares

January 14, 2021 | About: PING +2.41%

CEO, Director of Ping Identity Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andre Wong Durand (insider trades) sold 67,663 shares of PING on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $30.1 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Ping Identity Holding Corp has a market cap of $2.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.130000 with and P/S ratio of 9.69.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand sold 67,663 shares of PING stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $30.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.1% since.
  • CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand sold 32,337 shares of PING stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $30.11. The price of the stock has increased by 0.07% since.
  • CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand sold 700 shares of PING stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $30.11. The price of the stock has increased by 0.07% since.
  • CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of PING stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $30.07. The price of the stock has increased by 0.2% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Raj M. Dani sold 17,208 shares of PING stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $30.12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.03% since.
  • CFO Raj M. Dani sold 14,792 shares of PING stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $30.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PING, click here

.

