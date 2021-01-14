The Realreal Inc (REAL) COO Levesque Rati Sahi Sold $3.1 million of Shares

COO of The Realreal Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Levesque Rati Sahi (insider trades) sold 120,000 shares of REAL on 01/13/2021 at an average price of $25.75 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

The RealReal Inc has a market cap of $2.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $27.410000 with and P/S ratio of 7.74. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with The RealReal Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of REAL stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $24.46. The price of the stock has increased by 12.06% since.

CEO Julie Wainwright sold 65,700 shares of REAL stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $22.17. The price of the stock has increased by 23.64% since.

CEO Julie Wainwright sold 144,104 shares of REAL stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $20.83. The price of the stock has increased by 31.59% since.

CEO Julie Wainwright sold 196 shares of REAL stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 37.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 120,000 shares of REAL stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $25.75. The price of the stock has increased by 6.45% since.

VP, Chief Accounting Officer Steve Ming Lo sold 18,382 shares of REAL stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $24.39. The price of the stock has increased by 12.38% since.

Chief Technology Officer Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of REAL stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $20.21. The price of the stock has increased by 35.63% since.

