Lci Industries Inc (LCII) President & CEO Jason Lippert Sold $1.5 million of Shares

LCI Industries Inc supplies domestically and internationally components for the original equipment manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo. LCI Industries Inc has a market cap of $3.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $146.870000 with a P/E ratio of 26.80 and P/S ratio of 1.44. The dividend yield of LCI Industries Inc stocks is 1.90%. LCI Industries Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 22.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated LCI Industries Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with LCI Industries Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCII stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $145.01. The price of the stock has increased by 1.28% since.

President & CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCII stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $140. The price of the stock has increased by 4.91% since.

President & CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCII stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $135. The price of the stock has increased by 8.79% since.

