Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Chairman and CEO Edward W Stack Sold $2.1 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Edward W Stack (insider trades) sold 31,120 shares of DKS on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $66.91 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc is sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories through associates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc has a market cap of $6.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.080000 with a P/E ratio of 16.53 and P/S ratio of 0.66. The dividend yield of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc stocks is 1.85%. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Dick's Sporting Goods Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Edward W Stack sold 31,120 shares of DKS stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $66.91. The price of the stock has increased by 0.25% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO Lee J Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of DKS stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $64.92. The price of the stock has increased by 3.33% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Lauren R Hobart sold 32,820 shares of DKS stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $66.58. The price of the stock has increased by 0.75% since.

SVP, General Counsel John Edward Hayes Iii sold 10,942 shares of DKS stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $64.82. The price of the stock has increased by 3.49% since.

