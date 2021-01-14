Vigilant Capital Management, LLC Buys ASML Holding NV, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Adyen NV, Sells Danone SA, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Portland, ME, based Investment company Vigilant Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ASML Holding NV, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Adyen NV, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Danone SA, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vigilant Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Vigilant Capital Management, LLC owns 315 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ASML, ARE, ADYEY, IUSB, JKD, CVS, IWD, GLDM, BIV, XMLV, IJH, FVD, VIA, IEMG, XLY, RSG, RSP, QUAL, PHO, ZBH, BX, TBI, IVW, EFAV, HOLX, BNDX, CTSH, FDX, EA, DEO, IWO, IWR, GRMN, VLUE, CE, HYLB, HDV, FLEX, LRCX, HAIN, RUN, AVGO, LVMUY, WSM, TD, CRM, BKNG, MFC, LVS,

TOT, BRK.B, LHX, JPM, ABBV, GPN, PEP, ILMN, UNP, PG, CL, HD, IAU, UL, CAG, AMZN, MSFT, ATVI, ORLY, MMC, UNH, CCI, ABT, STZ, AZN, LIN, ALLE, CAT, BR, WM, CHD, CMI, VTIP, FB, CSX, KO, LLY, IJR, BSCM, BSCL, JNJ, NSC, CI, DIS, WMT, VLO, TGT, MRK, BAC, BLOZF, UPS, BLK, COST, IEFA, ORCL, MUB, CME, Reduced Positions: DANOY, RTX, TSM, AAPL, NKE, NXPI, FRC, EQT, LBRDK, AWK, SHW, APH, AMT, WCN, GLD, ADP, CERN, MCHP, DG, SYY, TJX, QCOM, ISRG, IDXX, VRTX, PYPL, CSCO, ETRN, IVV, PTON, ES, PFE, RHHBY, ROP, SNY, MA, YUM, ETN, SYK, AEP, SCHP, T, TMO, TSN, TEL, MDT, MCD, XOM, LMT, COP, DHR, INTC, YUMC, GOOGL, HSIC, VNQ, MMM, WBA, GOOG, ZTS, ICLN, TSLA, DOW, BOTZ, CTVA, GE, PLD, APD, AXP, BDX, BA, BMY, BF.B, CVX, CLX, DLR, D, DD, VZ, GIS, HON, IBM, MDLZ, LH, LOW, MKC, NFLX, SCI, SO, TRV, TSCO,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 327,995 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,142 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 129,069 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,280 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 242,248 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96%

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $361.21 and $489.91, with an estimated average price of $422.41. The stock is now traded at around $544.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 44,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.51 and $178.22, with an estimated average price of $165.41. The stock is now traded at around $167.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 104,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Adyen NV. The purchase prices were between $33.59 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $43.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 225,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,503 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $187.18 and $216.81, with an estimated average price of $204.21. The stock is now traded at around $217.322600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,096 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $141.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 170.99%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $235.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 82.87%. The purchase prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $81.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,977 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 39.30%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 541.26%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 353.85%. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $197.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 364.96%. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.95. The stock is now traded at around $241.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $78.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $85.64.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHANGE T. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Danone SA by 98.24%. The sale prices were between $10.91 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $12.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 17,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 86.5%. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $70.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 27,982 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 75.52%. The sale prices were between $98.8 and $108.83, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $101.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 1,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 52.62%. The sale prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12. The stock is now traded at around $214.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 1,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in EQT Corp by 77.04%. The sale prices were between $12.46 and $16.16, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 8,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 88.89%. The sale prices were between $109.36 and $133.62, with an estimated average price of $123.33. The stock is now traded at around $133.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 375 shares as of 2020-12-31.