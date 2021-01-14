Palladiem, Llc Buys ARK Innovation ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES INC, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Malvern, PA, based Investment company Palladiem, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES INC, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palladiem, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Palladiem, Llc owns 52 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 101,394 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 70,630 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES INC (ACWV) - 81,278 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 357,950 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. New Position VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 201,743 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. New Position

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.3%. The holding were 101,394 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78. The stock is now traded at around $132.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.64%. The holding were 70,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $88.72 and $96.91, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.93%. The holding were 81,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.7 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.68%. The holding were 357,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $30.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.34%. The holding were 201,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.83%. The holding were 51,888 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladiem, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1356.00%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $213.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 5,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladiem, Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 591.23%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,599 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladiem, Llc added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 486.25%. The purchase prices were between $63.89 and $73.8, with an estimated average price of $69.08. The stock is now traded at around $71.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladiem, Llc added to a holding in Novartis AG by 2697.00%. The purchase prices were between $78.07 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $94.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,797 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladiem, Llc added to a holding in ING Groep NV by 9514.81%. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $8.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,768 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladiem, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 97.27%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $160.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25.

Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $94.11 and $107.88, with an estimated average price of $101.83.

Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The sale prices were between $58.27 and $73.34, with an estimated average price of $66.74.

Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45.

Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66.