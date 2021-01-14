Cullinan Associates Inc Buys Schrodinger Inc, Comcast Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Biogen Inc

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Cullinan Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Schrodinger Inc, Comcast Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, Arvinas Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells Lowe's Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Biogen Inc, Phillips 66, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cullinan Associates Inc. As of 2020Q4, Cullinan Associates Inc owns 185 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SDGR, ARVN, BAX, DHR, EW, VIA, BDX, CGNX, MKC, A, EMN, FHN, WWD, KHC, PBI, DSKE,

SDGR, ARVN, BAX, DHR, EW, VIA, BDX, CGNX, MKC, A, EMN, FHN, WWD, KHC, PBI, DSKE, Added Positions: CMCSA, STZ, AAPL, NOC, XOM, MSFT, TSLA, VRTX, FB, CME, ABT, AMT, LMT, NEE, V, FISV, PFE, ABBV, COST, UNP, UNH, PEP, JNJ, BRK.B, EA, KMB, BAC, RTX, MRK, FDS, NSC, NVO, YUM, CARR, UPS, SO, ETN, ORCL, EMR, MDT, MCD, GE, MDLZ, KLAC, PM, LULU, OTIS, ET, PNC, JCI, IFF, HD, GSK, D, BP, MO,

CMCSA, STZ, AAPL, NOC, XOM, MSFT, TSLA, VRTX, FB, CME, ABT, AMT, LMT, NEE, V, FISV, PFE, ABBV, COST, UNP, UNH, PEP, JNJ, BRK.B, EA, KMB, BAC, RTX, MRK, FDS, NSC, NVO, YUM, CARR, UPS, SO, ETN, ORCL, EMR, MDT, MCD, GE, MDLZ, KLAC, PM, LULU, OTIS, ET, PNC, JCI, IFF, HD, GSK, D, BP, MO, Reduced Positions: LOW, DIS, PSX, BIIB, CVX, TROW, ADBE, FDX, CBOE, BK, PG, SPG, SCHW, AMGN, NKE, BMY, IBM, QCOM, INTC, SPY, INTU, ADP, OKTA, CVS, GS, GILD, HAS, CERN, AEP, MXIM, MET, NVDA, NYT, CRM, DUK, AFL, ACN, AXP, AMZN, ALXN, PYPL, LRCX, TT, CTVA, UBER, KMI, BOH, FSLR, MA, WFC, GRA, TRV, BA, CSX, FE, GLW, EPD,

LOW, DIS, PSX, BIIB, CVX, TROW, ADBE, FDX, CBOE, BK, PG, SPG, SCHW, AMGN, NKE, BMY, IBM, QCOM, INTC, SPY, INTU, ADP, OKTA, CVS, GS, GILD, HAS, CERN, AEP, MXIM, MET, NVDA, NYT, CRM, DUK, AFL, ACN, AXP, AMZN, ALXN, PYPL, LRCX, TT, CTVA, UBER, KMI, BOH, FSLR, MA, WFC, GRA, TRV, BA, CSX, FE, GLW, EPD, Sold Out: MPC, NFLX, VLO, EOG,

Walmart Inc (WMT) - 3,034,400 shares, 26.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 1,337,515 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 342,674 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 204,324 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 126,500 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Schrodinger Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.06 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $63.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 121,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Arvinas Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $84.93, with an estimated average price of $35.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.39 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $79.15. The stock is now traded at around $80.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.69 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $87.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $236.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 79.83%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 332,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 85.09%. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $223.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 53,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 809.10%. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $303.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,091 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 34.79%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 227,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $845.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $245.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,907 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.18.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.41.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.84.