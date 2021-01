Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. Buys Tesla Inc, Unilever PLC, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Stryker Corp, Qualcomm Inc

Investment company Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Unilever PLC, Eli Lilly and Co, Amgen Inc, Open Text Corp, sells Abbott Laboratories, Stryker Corp, Qualcomm Inc, NetEase Inc, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. owns 1371 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crossmark+global+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,114,183 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 495,093 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 27,185 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 453,273 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11% Facebook Inc (FB) - 151,391 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in China Telecom Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $36.3, with an estimated average price of $30.59. The stock is now traded at around $26.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 183,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Fortis Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.5 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $41.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 64,478 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 76,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $29.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.81 and $43.62, with an estimated average price of $36.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.01 and $52.1, with an estimated average price of $41.78. The stock is now traded at around $69.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 682.68%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $845.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 42,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 255.49%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 398,667 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 96.19%. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58. The stock is now traded at around $186.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 152,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 87.47%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9. The stock is now traded at around $241.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 104,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Open Text Corp by 286.54%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $42.75. The stock is now traded at around $46.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 204,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 350.94%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $69.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 127,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.