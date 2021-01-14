Capital City Trust Co Buys Target Corp, The Travelers Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Global Payments Inc, Union Pacific Corp

Investment company Capital City Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, The Travelers Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Capital City Bank Group Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Coca-Cola Co, Global Payments Inc, Union Pacific Corp, The Walt Disney Co, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital City Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Capital City Trust Co owns 116 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TGT, TRV, RTX, CCBG, SPYX, IJT, ADI, BAC, PPG, SYY, ABC, SLF,

TGT, TRV, RTX, CCBG, SPYX, IJT, ADI, BAC, PPG, SYY, ABC, SLF, Added Positions: IVW, ENB, ABBV, VYM, COP, EMR, TROW, PM, LYB, ANET, CMP, FHI, FISV, AMGN, BX, NKE, FLOT, HUM, ADP,

IVW, ENB, ABBV, VYM, COP, EMR, TROW, PM, LYB, ANET, CMP, FHI, FISV, AMGN, BX, NKE, FLOT, HUM, ADP, Reduced Positions: KO, GPN, UNP, NEE, DIS, MCD, AAPL, VFC, INTC, ROP, QCOM, BSV, MSFT, GD, PG, VZ, CVX, JNJ, CL, PEG, T, VOO, OTIS, AFL, ORCL, CWB, DHR, IGSB, GOOGL, MINT, BMY, CARR, AMZN, TMO, PYPL, SPY, WMT, XOM, FAST, IJR, IWB, IJH, VCR, PEP, JPM, PFF, VEA, VIG, IWF, ABT, IEFA, MO, GOOG, AVGO, TFC, MRK, BA, GE, VNQ,

KO, GPN, UNP, NEE, DIS, MCD, AAPL, VFC, INTC, ROP, QCOM, BSV, MSFT, GD, PG, VZ, CVX, JNJ, CL, PEG, T, VOO, OTIS, AFL, ORCL, CWB, DHR, IGSB, GOOGL, MINT, BMY, CARR, AMZN, TMO, PYPL, SPY, WMT, XOM, FAST, IJR, IWB, IJH, VCR, PEP, JPM, PFF, VEA, VIG, IWF, ABT, IEFA, MO, GOOG, AVGO, TFC, MRK, BA, GE, VNQ, Sold Out: EPD, NEA, EA, NAD, MUA, VNT,

Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 643,011 shares, 12.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.76% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,974 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,385 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 81,388 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,286 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%

Capital City Trust Co initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $198.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 24,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital City Trust Co initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $129.01. The stock is now traded at around $142.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 29,591 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital City Trust Co initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $70.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,587 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital City Trust Co initiated holding in Capital City Bank Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.79 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $23.09. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 45,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital City Trust Co initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $92.98, with an estimated average price of $88.32. The stock is now traded at around $93.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,706 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital City Trust Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $125.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital City Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 184.05%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.71.

Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.17 and $15.1, with an estimated average price of $14.59.

Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.38 and $15.37, with an estimated average price of $14.78.

Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.95.

Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $14.2.

Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.