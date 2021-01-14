Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys ARK ETF TR, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, MakeMyTrip, Sells iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Clorox Co

Zurich, V8, based Investment company Bellecapital International Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys ARK ETF TR, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, MakeMyTrip, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Health Catalyst Inc, sells iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Clorox Co, Qualys Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bellecapital International Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Bellecapital International Ltd. owns 167 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ARKG, MMYT, TME, HCAT, PLMR, AYX, CAL, IIVI, TTEC, CASY, PSMT, CCL, ADBE, HOLX, VCYT, TMO, TSLA, ACN, V, RCL, PYPL, NIO, GWPH, FCX, SHOP, BKNG, IJH, CRM, MO, MMM, XLB,

ARKG, MMYT, TME, HCAT, PLMR, AYX, CAL, IIVI, TTEC, CASY, PSMT, CCL, ADBE, HOLX, VCYT, TMO, TSLA, ACN, V, RCL, PYPL, NIO, GWPH, FCX, SHOP, BKNG, IJH, CRM, MO, MMM, XLB, Added Positions: ZTO, AAPL, HYS, IGSB, XOM, CL, MSFT, FB, PRAH, CSCO, FISV, PG, PAGS, DIS, ICE, BA, CVX, ABBV, ADP, BABA, BRK.A, TSCO, WMT, CHD, TSM, NEM, YY, NEE, CPRT, GOOGL, DUK, MA, STNE, AMZN, ALGN, ABT, MRK, GOOG, AWK, PFE, FAST, SBUX, VCSH, IBM, TEVA, IQ, NFLX, DG, TT, MCD, JNJ, ISRG, DSGX, CYBR, HASI, ZTS, UBS, NVS, SE, TER, FIS, AMGN, IEI, MDLZ, NVDA, CHI, UBER, AMAT, QQQ, AMD,

ZTO, AAPL, HYS, IGSB, XOM, CL, MSFT, FB, PRAH, CSCO, FISV, PG, PAGS, DIS, ICE, BA, CVX, ABBV, ADP, BABA, BRK.A, TSCO, WMT, CHD, TSM, NEM, YY, NEE, CPRT, GOOGL, DUK, MA, STNE, AMZN, ALGN, ABT, MRK, GOOG, AWK, PFE, FAST, SBUX, VCSH, IBM, TEVA, IQ, NFLX, DG, TT, MCD, JNJ, ISRG, DSGX, CYBR, HASI, ZTS, UBS, NVS, SE, TER, FIS, AMGN, IEI, MDLZ, NVDA, CHI, UBER, AMAT, QQQ, AMD, Reduced Positions: GLD, T, ZNGA, KO, LOGI, REGI, ETSY, DNLI, HD, MELI, STAA, XLK, QGEN, BL, VGK, SPSB, TIP, HALO, BIDU, LQD, SHY, XLV, XLC, IBN, HSY, LLY, EW, RDS.A, AEP,

GLD, T, ZNGA, KO, LOGI, REGI, ETSY, DNLI, HD, MELI, STAA, XLK, QGEN, BL, VGK, SPSB, TIP, HALO, BIDU, LQD, SHY, XLV, XLC, IBN, HSY, LLY, EW, RDS.A, AEP, Sold Out: IBB, CLX, QLYS, EL, EA, IAU, ALL, IOVA, FEZ, EXPO, WFC, MRSN, HYG, LNSR,

For the details of Bellecapital International Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bellecapital+international+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,075 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.93% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,062 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 42,657 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,871 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% ARK ETF TR (ARKG) - 90,517 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. New Position

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $109.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 90,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.45 and $29.53, with an estimated average price of $22.95. The stock is now traded at around $31.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 246,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.32. The stock is now traded at around $21.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 379,223 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $36.99. The stock is now traded at around $47.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 101,938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Palomar Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $102.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 42,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Alteryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.52 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.09. The stock is now traded at around $123.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 27,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 645.18%. The purchase prices were between $26.7 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 203,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.93%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $128.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 120,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 57.58%. The purchase prices were between $92.43 and $98.22, with an estimated average price of $95.35. The stock is now traded at around $98.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 69,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 95.77%. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 90,797 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 75.60%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 87,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 477.61%. The purchase prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $81.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,994 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15.

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.71.

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $87.85 and $125.48, with an estimated average price of $99.17.

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $217.66 and $266.19, with an estimated average price of $241.31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.95.

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89.