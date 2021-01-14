Professional Financial Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, KKR Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, American Tower Corp, Booking Holdings Inc

Investment company Professional Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, KKR Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Chegg Inc, RingCentral Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, American Tower Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, MercadoLibre Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Professional Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Professional Financial Advisors, LLC owns 341 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EFA, KKR, CHGG, RNG, TWLO, UBER, MCO, CSGP, EWJ, VGK, VBK, FSK, FTCS, SCHE, BMY, ACB, IGSB, ICF, JETS, SCHD, SCHX, UDOW, DKNG, LMND, APHA, AMD, EXPI, WKHS, TM, TGT, SO, CCL, ELY, BBBY, AZN,

Added Positions: BRK.B, MSFT, MA, ADBE, FB, BABA, GOOG, GOOGL, SPTM, DGRO, SCZ, SPLG, VOO, VTI, MTUM, SPDW, VXUS, VEU, PTON, UNP, SHOP, IQLT, IMTM, AOA, VIGI, SPSM, SPEM, VT, EFG, IXUS, AOM, QQQ, V, KMX, UNH, RWO, QUAL, SLV, VB, VYMI, VOE, GWX, GDX, EWX, CSCO, VZ, ARKK, MRNA, PFE, SE, SQ, SNA, IEMG, PENN, MCD, DLTR, KHC, SPYD, BKE, NIO, BLOK, SGOL,

Reduced Positions: EEM, AMT, BKNG, PDD, MELI, WDAY, AAPL, ZM, PYPL, NFLX, AOR, GLD, IWM, NEE, PGX, FVC, FV, VLUE, IEFA, IHI, IXN, ESGU, ESGE, AOK, TSLA, BEPC, AAL, KMI, IVV, DAL, WMB, SCHM, TECL, UWM, CVX,

Sold Out: JD, COUP, TDG, TTD, ARGX, CRWD, AGCO, NNI, TKR, TQQQ, AGQ, IWF, IYG,

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 41,731 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 140,730 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 40,323 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 151,276 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16% ISHARES INC (ACWV) - 60,058 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 14,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.15 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.88. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 18,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.09 and $93.89, with an estimated average price of $79.62. The stock is now traded at around $100.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $257.01 and $402.51, with an estimated average price of $312.52. The stock is now traded at around $376.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $314. The stock is now traded at around $385.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $56.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 50.17%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $235.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 45.14%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $326.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $213.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,411 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 38.69%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $245.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 7844.44%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $463.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1740.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 691 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.68.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $247.29 and $366.9, with an estimated average price of $310.67.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $458.14 and $618.85, with an estimated average price of $552.66.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in argenx SE. The sale prices were between $248.13 and $308.36, with an estimated average price of $275.3.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.98.