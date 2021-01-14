Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , ISHARES TRUST, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corp

Investment company Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, sells VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , ISHARES TRUST, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p.. As of 2020Q4, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. owns 60 stocks with a total value of $646 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IEI, NHF, AGG, VCIT, WMT, AMAT, BEP, AB, GOOGL, CRM, GLD, ET,
- Added Positions: VMBS, QQQ, SPIB, IVV, AAPL, BND, VV, VO, VTI, FB, MSFT, UPS, VIG,
- Reduced Positions: EMLC, FLOT, VOO, FLRN, VWO, SCHX, IEMG, IJH, SPY, SCHM, SCHA, IJR, SUSB, MCD, VEU, QCOM, IEFA, NCA, SCHB, ESGU, COST, HYS, NTAP, IWM, IGSB,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 231,637 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.9%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 210,749 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 199,995 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.69%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 1,154,215 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.03%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,052,372 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78. The stock is now traded at around $132.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 162,199 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF)
Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 79,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,237 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $146.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,223 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)
Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.18 and $43.15, with an estimated average price of $38.48. The stock is now traded at around $45.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.03%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 1,154,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 38.69%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $314.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 199,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.p. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 396.00%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $128.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.
