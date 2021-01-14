N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF

Investment company N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Shopify Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC. As of 2020Q4, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owns 134 stocks with a total value of $476 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IVE, IVW, JNJ, LQD, MCD, IYW, IWS, KO, IJH, IWV, IWN, VNQ, ICF, VPU, IJR, IJK, IJT, IYH, IBM, LIN, IGSB, IJJ, IWP, XLV, UPS, ITOT, NEE, IJS, GVI, IWO, SPYG, CCI, HD, LOGI, ORCL, VZ, TSLA, PFE, SPYX, VTIP, CIK,

IVE, IVW, JNJ, LQD, MCD, IYW, IWS, KO, IJH, IWV, IWN, VNQ, ICF, VPU, IJR, IJK, IJT, IYH, IBM, LIN, IGSB, IJJ, IWP, XLV, UPS, ITOT, NEE, IJS, GVI, IWO, SPYG, CCI, HD, LOGI, ORCL, VZ, TSLA, PFE, SPYX, VTIP, CIK, Added Positions: JPST, VTI, SPAB, VGSH, PG, VCSH, IAGG, SLYV, SPYV, IVV, SPDW, SPLG, EFV, BND, AAPL, WEC, SPTM, VCR, VDC, VWO, VBK, SPEM, VYM, VSS, VXUS, BIV, XLF, MGK, VEA, PLD, AMZN, KMB, MSFT, NVDA, WMT, PYPL, TIP, EWX, VIS, SPSB, QQQ, BABA, OSK, GLD, SQ, HON, F, DTE,

JPST, VTI, SPAB, VGSH, PG, VCSH, IAGG, SLYV, SPYV, IVV, SPDW, SPLG, EFV, BND, AAPL, WEC, SPTM, VCR, VDC, VWO, VBK, SPEM, VYM, VSS, VXUS, BIV, XLF, MGK, VEA, PLD, AMZN, KMB, MSFT, NVDA, WMT, PYPL, TIP, EWX, VIS, SPSB, QQQ, BABA, OSK, GLD, SQ, HON, F, DTE, Reduced Positions: VUG, BRK.B, VTV, VO, VB, VGT, SHOP, SDY, IBB, ONEQ, VHT, DHS, RWO, XBI, VV, VT, FB, VEU, VFH, VIG, NCBS, BA, HTLF, WFC, DNP, V, SHM, JNK, VCIT, SPY, MO, T,

VUG, BRK.B, VTV, VO, VB, VGT, SHOP, SDY, IBB, ONEQ, VHT, DHS, RWO, XBI, VV, VT, FB, VEU, VFH, VIG, NCBS, BA, HTLF, WFC, DNP, V, SHM, JNK, VCIT, SPY, MO, T, Sold Out: ZM, VDE, NOK,

For the details of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/n.e.w.+advisory+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,049,047 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05% SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 590,093 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,014,442 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.44% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,100,247 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.36% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 662,023 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.65%

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $132.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 21,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 28,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $160.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 11,044 shares as of 2020-12-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36. The stock is now traded at around $208.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 662,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.09%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $198.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 125,501 shares as of 2020-12-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,100,247 shares as of 2020-12-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 373.97%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 125,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 83.66%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 94,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 184.57%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 107,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04.

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.27 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.94.