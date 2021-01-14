Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, Cintas Corp, CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan, Sells CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx E

Investment company Charles Schwab Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, Cintas Corp, CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index E, sells CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charles Schwab Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Charles Schwab Trust Co owns 178 stocks with a total value of $393 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 229,986 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.72% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 221,409 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.99% CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 290,864 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.45% CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 184,142 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25% CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index E (FNDX) - 327,756 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.76%

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $30.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 390,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.55 and $368.66, with an estimated average price of $347.45. The stock is now traded at around $327.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 27,573 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $105.87. The stock is now traded at around $108.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 33,923 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 69,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $528.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,634 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan by 44.47%. The purchase prices were between $23.78 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $31.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 491,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index E by 31.76%. The purchase prices were between $37.99 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 327,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.20%. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 309,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 86.29%. The purchase prices were between $34.07 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 160,981 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 974.70%. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 21,322 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 171.31%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $22.28, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 113,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2.

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The sale prices were between $51.03 and $57.75, with an estimated average price of $55.03.

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $43.06 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.85.