Community Bank of Raymore Buys Realty Income Corp, CSX Corp, NRG Energy Inc, Sells The Kraft Heinz Co, Service Properties Trust, Verizon Communications Inc

Raymore, MO, based Investment company Community Bank of Raymore (Current Portfolio) buys Realty Income Corp, CSX Corp, NRG Energy Inc, ConocoPhillips, Bank of America Corp, sells The Kraft Heinz Co, Service Properties Trust, Verizon Communications Inc, Apple Inc, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Bank of Raymore. As of 2020Q4, Community Bank of Raymore owns 46 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RMR, CVX, LUV, BXP,

RMR, CVX, LUV, BXP, Added Positions: O, CSX, NRG, COP, USB, BAC, GBX, CAT, GE, F, GATX, RDS.B, FCX, EVRG, PG, IP, RDS.A, XOM, BTO, R, UNP, JNJ, VFC, IWR, SO, MFC, EPR, WMT,

O, CSX, NRG, COP, USB, BAC, GBX, CAT, GE, F, GATX, RDS.B, FCX, EVRG, PG, IP, RDS.A, XOM, BTO, R, UNP, JNJ, VFC, IWR, SO, MFC, EPR, WMT, Reduced Positions: VZ, T, JPM, APLE, LXP, MSFT, BMY, DIS, BIV,

VZ, T, JPM, APLE, LXP, MSFT, BMY, DIS, BIV, Sold Out: KHC, SVC, AAPL, MDT, PEP, WAB, ABBV, HD, IWM, MRK, IVV, EPRT,

Realty Income Corp (O) - 397,897 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.30% NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 622,680 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.81% CSX Corp (CSX) - 329,953 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.84% AT&T Inc (T) - 547,499 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 295,320 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.53%

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in The RMR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $40.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 19,858 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.53. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $95.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Boston Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.15 and $105.32, with an estimated average price of $89.7. The stock is now traded at around $94.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 30.30%. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $57.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 397,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore added to a holding in CSX Corp by 32.84%. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.48. The stock is now traded at around $93.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 329,953 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.54 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 622,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 46.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 105,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 63.10%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $33.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 141,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 42.68%. The purchase prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 351,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.54.

Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in Service Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $7.1 and $13.51, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45.

Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32.

Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23.

Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.17 and $76.51, with an estimated average price of $68.67.