Guild Investment Management, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, WisdomTree India Earnings Fund, Sells Southern Co, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, B Riley Principal Merger Corp II

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Guild Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, WisdomTree India Earnings Fund, Cigna Corp, ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF, sells Southern Co, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, B Riley Principal Merger Corp II, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc, GreenPower Motor Company Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guild Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Guild Investment Management, Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $82 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EEM, ALXN, EPI, CI, SILJ, QQQ, JOF, VXX, EWY, KYN, QID,

EEM, ALXN, EPI, CI, SILJ, QQQ, JOF, VXX, EWY, KYN, QID, Added Positions: PYPL, AZN, BMRN, GORO, XBI, T, CACI, CVS, RC, MSFT, TRX,

PYPL, AZN, BMRN, GORO, XBI, T, CACI, CVS, RC, MSFT, TRX, Reduced Positions: SDS, ALB, AAPL, GNL, CF, UTG, GOOG, LITE, NMFC, MPW, ABBV, SILV, AXU, IBM, ARCC, VZ, DNN, SIL,

SDS, ALB, AAPL, GNL, CF, UTG, GOOG, LITE, NMFC, MPW, ABBV, SILV, AXU, IBM, ARCC, VZ, DNN, SIL, Sold Out: SO, BMRG, FRA, GRT1, LEU, IIVI, MJ, CNHI, WPRT,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,942 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 119,679 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 273,290 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS) - 304,030 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.4% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 33,900 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%

Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 51,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.98. The stock is now traded at around $156.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 16,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. The purchase prices were between $23.52 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $30.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 77,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.78. The stock is now traded at around $220.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 8,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $16.55, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 95,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $314.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 2,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 84.40%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $242.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 12,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 114.50%. The purchase prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.86. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 41,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 205.14%. The purchase prices were between $72.61 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $81.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 8,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Gold Resource Corp by 48.91%. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $3.65, with an estimated average price of $3.1. The stock is now traded at around $2.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 333,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Tanzanian Gold Corp by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.57 and $0.77, with an estimated average price of $0.65. The stock is now traded at around $0.641700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in B Riley Principal Merger Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.82, with an estimated average price of $10.1.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.86.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. The sale prices were between $7 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $13.3.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Centrus Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $14.24.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $59.93.