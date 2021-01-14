Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. Buys Nkarta Inc, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, SkyWest Inc, Summit Hotel Properties Inc

Investment company Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Nkarta Inc, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Universal Technical Institute Inc, BTC iShares Micro-Cap ETF, sells BioTelemetry Inc, SkyWest Inc, Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Celsius Holdings Inc, Meta Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. owns 124 stocks with a total value of $32 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NKTX, GDYN, KPTI, IWC, VERI, BEEM, AMSC, STRO, KLR, OSS, DMTK, SNDX, TISI, AXTI, INTZ, AKTS, SLGG, ETON, MESA, CCB, LFAC, HYRE, RDVT, NBN, DLTH, RDHL, SHSP, ASPU, SGC, DZSI, ORN, HEAR, CDXC, BMRA, SMTX, VAPO, IIN, LMNR, MYFW, REED, DHX, JRSH, RLGT, MVBF, MEIP, INVE, NBEV, LMB, SMSI, LIQT, LIVX, SANW, OPNT, PCYG, PXLW, MBII, GAIA,

NKTX, GDYN, KPTI, IWC, VERI, BEEM, AMSC, STRO, KLR, OSS, DMTK, SNDX, TISI, AXTI, INTZ, AKTS, SLGG, ETON, MESA, CCB, LFAC, HYRE, RDVT, NBN, DLTH, RDHL, SHSP, ASPU, SGC, DZSI, ORN, HEAR, CDXC, BMRA, SMTX, VAPO, IIN, LMNR, MYFW, REED, DHX, JRSH, RLGT, MVBF, MEIP, INVE, NBEV, LMB, SMSI, LIQT, LIVX, SANW, OPNT, PCYG, PXLW, MBII, GAIA, Added Positions: UTI, ZIXI, KALA, MTBC, VEC, SAMG, ICAD, MSON, ROAD,

UTI, ZIXI, KALA, MTBC, VEC, SAMG, ICAD, MSON, ROAD, Reduced Positions: BEAT, CELH, TFFP, CASH, CDNA, GTLS, QNST, ATEC, JYNT, TBK, VCEL, GAN, ANIP, TALO,

BEAT, CELH, TFFP, CASH, CDNA, GTLS, QNST, ATEC, JYNT, TBK, VCEL, GAN, ANIP, TALO, Sold Out: SKYW, INN,

For the details of Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mesirow+financial+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) - 54,996 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.62% Mohawk Group Holdings Inc (MWK) - 42,647 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Cohu Inc (COHU) - 18,787 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 9,597 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.75% The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 23,354 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nkarta Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $75.62, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 10,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $12.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 38,838 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $15.46. The stock is now traded at around $15.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 22,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $121.66, with an estimated average price of $105.65. The stock is now traded at around $132.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Veritone Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $30.98, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $40.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Beam Global. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $67.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc by 44.54%. The purchase prices were between $4.59 and $6.75, with an estimated average price of $5.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 61,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SkyWest Inc. The sale prices were between $27.8 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $36.78.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $5.07 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $7.49.