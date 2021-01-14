Access Financial Services, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF

Investment company Access Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund, ISHARES TRUST, Kimberly-Clark Corp, APi Group Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Access Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Access Financial Services, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EIM, IEFA, KMB, APG, CTXS, PPT, APD, AMT, VIG, NEAR, VMM, IHI, KTF, MMU, UNH, DBEF, TGT, IXUS, SPY,
- Added Positions: LDUR, IVV, JPST, WEC, TSLA, RSP, AAPL, CCI, MUA, VBF, BND, FIVG, CONE, T, LMT, COR, FAST,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, MTUM, TDIV, SCHX, SCHF, NXP, EFA, XLV, NVS, VYM, XLU, OEF, SCHG, VCSH, BDX, MSFT, VLO, LOW, AMZN, BBN, UPS, XLK, QCOM, VTI, JPM, BAX, SO, PG, PFE, ABT, JNJ, MRK, RFI, NTAP, KO, VOO, MINT, SCHZ, XEL,
- Sold Out: TLT,
For the details of ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/access+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
- PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR) - 243,448 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.21%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 245,780 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 195,512 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%
- JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 288,384 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.03%
- ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 49,706 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.17%
Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.93 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $13.17. The stock is now traded at around $13.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 145,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)
Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $71.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 25,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $131.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 12,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: APi Group Corp (APG)
Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in APi Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $15.93. The stock is now traded at around $17.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 70,461 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99. The stock is now traded at around $131.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)
Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Putnam Premier Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $4.37 and $4.68, with an estimated average price of $4.56. The stock is now traded at around $4.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 252,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.75%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 10,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 101.59%. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $97.15. The stock is now traded at around $86.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 25,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc (MUA)
Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $14.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,165 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.
