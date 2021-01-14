Traynor Capital Management, Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc, Intel Corp, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Investment company Traynor Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, MercadoLibre Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, sells Snowflake Inc, Intel Corp, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Traynor Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Traynor Capital Management, Inc. owns 151 stocks with a total value of $556 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BKNG, SOXL, ICAD, ROKU, VIA, VTWO, IJK, INSP, VIAC, SWKS, IBM, SCHW, CRON, PED, 74HA, APHA, SRGA,

BKNG, SOXL, ICAD, ROKU, VIA, VTWO, IJK, INSP, VIAC, SWKS, IBM, SCHW, CRON, PED, 74HA, APHA, SRGA, Added Positions: IVE, IVW, MELI, QQQ, SOXX, IHI, IJH, HON, DVY, PYPL, IJR, AMZN, AMAT, NVDA, DHR, XPO, WMT, COST, PFE, HD, TTWO, GOOGL, NFLX, REGN, BIIB, AAPL, NEE, QCOM, VTEB, PFF, MUB, SPXL, HYMB, HYG, FBND, SQ, NUGT, SPY, LQD, BA, TMUS, VNQ, V, VTI, VXUS, BND, AGG, AVGO, TXMD, ZM, UNP, MRK, F, CRSP, AZRX, BABA, AMRS, PEP, KR, BAC,

INTC, FTEC, LMT, JPM, FHLC, BRK.B, SBUX, TSLA, BLK, CURE, TNA, MU, TDOC, IBB, NVO, MIDU, AMGN, ATVI, DFEN, ADS, UNH, PODD, RE, CVS, AMT, NKE, MCD, ABBV, NMZ, FB, VUG, PML, BMY, MSFT, MFM, DIS, PMF, MO, VOO, VGT, IAGG, GLD, INTU, JNJ, BIB, RIG, WFC, CXE, KMB, EFA, RDS.A, VZ, AMPE, GE, ISTB, CVX, PM, MA, Sold Out: SNOW, NVS, CBOE, TWTR, NOC, IXN, BSX, ARCT, CME, SPXS, MNKD, UAVS, TRVN, AYTU, OASPQ,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 557,009 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,531 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 58,276 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 53,796 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,591 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23. The stock is now traded at around $2182.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $242.39 and $479.4, with an estimated average price of $362.37. The stock is now traded at around $605.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in icad Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $14.56, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $12.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $264.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.35 and $200.46, with an estimated average price of $164.71. The stock is now traded at around $211.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $128.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 719.26%. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $132.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 188,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 457.38%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 315,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 615.19%. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1420.12. The stock is now traded at around $1852.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 4,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 256.81%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $314.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 29,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 106.71%. The purchase prices were between $301.8 and $382.56, with an estimated average price of $345.47. The stock is now traded at around $414.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 32,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 262.52%. The purchase prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55. The stock is now traded at around $333.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 23,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $286.05.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $78.07 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $78.47 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $87.65.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.82.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $249.74 and $300.09, with an estimated average price of $276.88.