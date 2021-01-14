Greylin Investment Mangement Inc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Rocket Inc, ConocoPhillips, Sells United Therapeutics Corp, Wells Fargo, Unilever NV

Orange, VA, based Investment company Greylin Investment Mangement Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Rocket Inc, ConocoPhillips, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sells United Therapeutics Corp, Wells Fargo, Unilever NV, Southern Co, SciPlay Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. As of 2020Q4, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $426 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PLTR, RKT, WBA, PHM, UL, DHI, CXO, VIA, GDDY, CAT, DWM,

PLTR, RKT, WBA, PHM, UL, DHI, CXO, VIA, GDDY, CAT, DWM, Added Positions: COP, NTAP, RTX, GILD, PSX, MO, BEN, LPX, BTI, DVN, INTC, ANET, MCK, SYF, QSR,

COP, NTAP, RTX, GILD, PSX, MO, BEN, LPX, BTI, DVN, INTC, ANET, MCK, SYF, QSR, Reduced Positions: QCOM, BRK.B, UTHR, IBM, NXPI, FDX, HD, WFC, OXY, SLB, XOM, STNE, SCPL, LOW, SWKS, MHK, BBL, BAC, SMPL, CHWY, MRK, ITW, PG, JPM, ABT, CVX, SLNO, MCD, USB, PEP, ZBH, WMB, HTGC, MTB, GHL, ROKU, GIS,

QCOM, BRK.B, UTHR, IBM, NXPI, FDX, HD, WFC, OXY, SLB, XOM, STNE, SCPL, LOW, SWKS, MHK, BBL, BAC, SMPL, CHWY, MRK, ITW, PG, JPM, ABT, CVX, SLNO, MCD, USB, PEP, ZBH, WMB, HTGC, MTB, GHL, ROKU, GIS, Sold Out: UN, SO, CFB,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 651,112 shares, 35.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 214,524 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.8% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 668,487 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 117,356 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.2% The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 471,547 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 147,661 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.23 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $21.07. The stock is now traded at around $20.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 98,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8. The stock is now traded at around $49.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 29,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $69.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 61.57%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 80,973 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $70.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 78,102 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 84.40%. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $74.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $8.25 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.64.