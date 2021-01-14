Gateway Investment Advisers Llc Buys American Tower Corp, Tesla Inc, Viatris Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Aflac Inc, Citigroup Inc

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Gateway Investment Advisers Llc (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Tesla Inc, Viatris Inc, Synchrony Financial, Edison International, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Aflac Inc, Citigroup Inc, Duke Realty Corp, WEC Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gateway Investment Advisers Llc. As of 2020Q4, Gateway Investment Advisers Llc owns 528 stocks with a total value of $9.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, VIA, SGT, TSM, AIV, AIV, CPB, BX, AIV, AIV, AMP, KTB, CFG, WPX, ULTA, TECH, LUV, SWKS, SPG, MRO, LVS, FMC, EOG, BWA, ANSS,

TSLA, VIA, SGT, TSM, AIV, AIV, CPB, BX, AIV, AIV, AMP, KTB, CFG, WPX, ULTA, TECH, LUV, SWKS, SPG, MRO, LVS, FMC, EOG, BWA, ANSS, Added Positions: AMT, SYF, EIX, SCHW, DHR, SPGI, T, DELL, TRU, PODD, ED, ACN, TROW, ROP, PH, NSC, AME, RSG, AKAM, ALNY, LBRDK, NLY, XEL, WFC, CHKP, SYY, SU, CHD, M, PXD, CMA, ES, DTE, MCK, DOV, K, VIAV, IP, GILD, FHN,

AMT, SYF, EIX, SCHW, DHR, SPGI, T, DELL, TRU, PODD, ED, ACN, TROW, ROP, PH, NSC, AME, RSG, AKAM, ALNY, LBRDK, NLY, XEL, WFC, CHKP, SYY, SU, CHD, M, PXD, CMA, ES, DTE, MCK, DOV, K, VIAV, IP, GILD, FHN, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PG, JNJ, XOM, VZ, MRK, MSFT, AFL, C, PEP, GOOG, LOW, WMT, AMZN, BRK.B, LLY, MA, FB, DRE, PFE, CRM, RTX, WEC, PYPL, ABT, ADP, HON, QCOM, CPT, CMCSA, COP, HD, INTC, ORCL, WRK, SCCO, ANTM, LNT, AJG, CMI, MCD, UDR, DIS, TDG, CARR, AEP, CAT, ETN, ELS, EXR, ILMN, ISRG, JBHT, JPM, MDT, NFLX, UNH, EVRG, LULU, V, AVGO, AMH, ADBE, ADI, AON, BA, CVS, DPZ, DUK, EXAS, MRVL, NVDA, NFG, OKE, SBUX, TMO, UGI, VRSN, WST, MSCI, PANW, WDAY, ABBV, INVH, BG, EMN, GOOGL, HAL, HOLX, MU, NKE, BKNG, MELI, HCA, HLT, Z, CTVA, BIIB, BSX, CI, F, IDXX, LYV, OLN, UPS, WHR, DFS, MOS, ROKU, CB, PLD, ATVI, A, APD, ALXN, ALGN, AXP, AIG, APH, ADM, ADSK, TFC, BK, BDX, BIO, BLK, CMS, COF, CERN, CLX, CTSH, STZ, COO, CCI, DHI, DXCM, DLR, D, ECL, EA, EQIX, ESS, EL, EXC, EXPE, NEE, FAST, FDX, FISV, FCX, GD, GE, GIS, GPN, GS, LHX, HIG, HSY, HPQ, HUM, IBM, INFO, IEX, ITW, TT, INTU, JCI, KLAC, KSU, KMB, KR, LRCX, LMT, MMC, MXIM, MET, MCHP, MAA, MCO, MSI, NDAQ, NWL, NEM, ORLY, PCAR, PPG, PGR, O, REGN, RMD, ROST, SBAC, SIVB, SRE, SHW, SO, TRV, STT, SYK, SNPS, USB, UNP, WBA, WLTW, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, CMG, TMUS, TEL, AWK, VRSK, DG, CHTR, SSNC, GM, FRC, FLT, KMI, FBHS, ZTS, IQV, TWTR, QRVO, KHC, HPE, HWM,

AAPL, PG, JNJ, XOM, VZ, MRK, MSFT, AFL, C, PEP, GOOG, LOW, WMT, AMZN, BRK.B, LLY, MA, FB, DRE, PFE, CRM, RTX, WEC, PYPL, ABT, ADP, HON, QCOM, CPT, CMCSA, COP, HD, INTC, ORCL, WRK, SCCO, ANTM, LNT, AJG, CMI, MCD, UDR, DIS, TDG, CARR, AEP, CAT, ETN, ELS, EXR, ILMN, ISRG, JBHT, JPM, MDT, NFLX, UNH, EVRG, LULU, V, AVGO, AMH, ADBE, ADI, AON, BA, CVS, DPZ, DUK, EXAS, MRVL, NVDA, NFG, OKE, SBUX, TMO, UGI, VRSN, WST, MSCI, PANW, WDAY, ABBV, INVH, BG, EMN, GOOGL, HAL, HOLX, MU, NKE, BKNG, MELI, HCA, HLT, Z, CTVA, BIIB, BSX, CI, F, IDXX, LYV, OLN, UPS, WHR, DFS, MOS, ROKU, CB, PLD, ATVI, A, APD, ALXN, ALGN, AXP, AIG, APH, ADM, ADSK, TFC, BK, BDX, BIO, BLK, CMS, COF, CERN, CLX, CTSH, STZ, COO, CCI, DHI, DXCM, DLR, D, ECL, EA, EQIX, ESS, EL, EXC, EXPE, NEE, FAST, FDX, FISV, FCX, GD, GE, GIS, GPN, GS, LHX, HIG, HSY, HPQ, HUM, IBM, INFO, IEX, ITW, TT, INTU, JCI, KLAC, KSU, KMB, KR, LRCX, LMT, MMC, MXIM, MET, MCHP, MAA, MCO, MSI, NDAQ, NWL, NEM, ORLY, PCAR, PPG, PGR, O, REGN, RMD, ROST, SBAC, SIVB, SRE, SHW, SO, TRV, STT, SYK, SNPS, USB, UNP, WBA, WLTW, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, CMG, TMUS, TEL, AWK, VRSK, DG, CHTR, SSNC, GM, FRC, FLT, KMI, FBHS, ZTS, IQV, TWTR, QRVO, KHC, HPE, HWM, Sold Out: SGEN, AMTD, DNKN, HDS, AIV, CAG, PSA,

For the details of GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gateway+investment+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,866,793 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,355,786 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 129,655 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Facebook Inc (FB) - 743,453 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 113,030 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.94%

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $845.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 37,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 519,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $147.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $126.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $3.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 73,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $3.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 73,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 343.19%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12. The stock is now traded at around $214.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 183,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 45.86%. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $30.19. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 645,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Edison International by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $60.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 283,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 392.60%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $236.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Insulet Corp by 755.79%. The purchase prices were between $215.97 and $265.89, with an estimated average price of $248.42. The stock is now traded at around $284.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 204.23%. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $68.81. The stock is now traded at around $73.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 105,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.39.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $34.38 and $38.01, with an estimated average price of $36.27.