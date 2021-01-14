Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Alliant Energy Corp, BTC iShares Silver Trust

Investment company Uncommon Cents Investing LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, CVS Health Corp, Chevron Corp, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Alliant Energy Corp, BTC iShares Silver Trust, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC. As of 2020Q4, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BRK.B, FBIZ, AEM, APD, LECO, Y, KMT, KHC,
- Added Positions: CSCO, BEN, CVS, CVX, TY, JPM, AWF, DIS, EXC, PLXS, PEP, JNJ, FTSM, HON, ALB, TDF, ADX, GF, PNR, PG, VLGEA, CEE, THG, COP, RGLD, XOM, GNTX, AFL, PEO, RVT, WMT, PFE, NPK, MLI, CET, MLR, BKH, NHS, BTI, EEA, HIO, PLAB, MDT, FT, TXN,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, FLRN, TGT, LNT, ASA, NSC, ITW, MINT, ZBH, ADM, KR, ROK, T, NDSN, ALL, ALGT, ORCL, JW.A, INGR, VZ, BA, HIG, LKFN, EME, PEBO, VBF, RHI, MMM, GOLD, BG, COF, IBM, NUE, JBHT, ERC, WH, GE,
- Sold Out: SLV,
- ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd (ASA) - 589,434 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 96,240 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%
- Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) - 404,574 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,853 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.46%
- Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 28,325 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72%
Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $235.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ)
Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in First Business Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $20.72, with an estimated average price of $18.19. The stock is now traded at around $20.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.89 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $74.3. The stock is now traded at around $70.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16. The stock is now traded at around $286.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO)
Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.88 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $110.03. The stock is now traded at around $118.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Kennametal Inc (KMT)
Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in Kennametal Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $34.51. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 47.15%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 59,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)
Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in Franklin Resources Inc by 35.30%. The purchase prices were between $18.64 and $25.16, with an estimated average price of $22.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 126,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 66.60%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 27,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 155.17%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $95.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,426 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 48.63%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $141.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Plexus Corp (PLXS)
Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in Plexus Corp by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $68.3 and $80.43, with an estimated average price of $74.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Uncommon Cents Investing LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76.
