Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, BTC i

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, sells BTC iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 137 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ESGE, TLT, NEE, EFV, MDLZ, MO, WFC, CARR, PXH, MPLN, IYE,

ESGE, TLT, NEE, EFV, MDLZ, MO, WFC, CARR, PXH, MPLN, IYE, Added Positions: IVW, QUAL, VOO, VEU, IQLT, VGLT, VIG, VTEB, MUB, VCIT, VGK, VCLT, NOBL, DGRO, SPYG, EFAV, AGG, IVV, GOVT, TFI, USMV, VEA, IXUS, SPY, AAPL, DVY, SCHZ, USCI, USIG, VXUS, SHY, MSFT, BND, BNDX, BSV, EFA, IBND, IWD, IAU, FFTY, IEI, SHV, MPC, NUV, SHYG, F, EPD,

IVW, QUAL, VOO, VEU, IQLT, VGLT, VIG, VTEB, MUB, VCIT, VGK, VCLT, NOBL, DGRO, SPYG, EFAV, AGG, IVV, GOVT, TFI, USMV, VEA, IXUS, SPY, AAPL, DVY, SCHZ, USCI, USIG, VXUS, SHY, MSFT, BND, BNDX, BSV, EFA, IBND, IWD, IAU, FFTY, IEI, SHV, MPC, NUV, SHYG, F, EPD, Reduced Positions: SUB, SCHG, EMB, IEFA, IJH, IGSB, VUG, SCHV, IJR, IEMG, MBB, FLOT, ITOT, VTV, PRFZ, IWF, BTT, IWM, SCHF, DON, NEA, NAD, SCHX, SDY, PFE, INTC, FNDF, SHM, VCSH, XLU, IWR, T, EEM, NVG, NZF, WBA, PG, ORCL, MRK, XOM, KO, CSCO, BAC,

SUB, SCHG, EMB, IEFA, IJH, IGSB, VUG, SCHV, IJR, IEMG, MBB, FLOT, ITOT, VTV, PRFZ, IWF, BTT, IWM, SCHF, DON, NEA, NAD, SCHX, SDY, PFE, INTC, FNDF, SHM, VCSH, XLU, IWR, T, EEM, NVG, NZF, WBA, PG, ORCL, MRK, XOM, KO, CSCO, BAC, Sold Out: DVYE, HEZU, LQD, ICBK,

For the details of CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cliftonlarsonallen+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 1,136,119 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.57% BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 1,008,123 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 1,615,995 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 923,139 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,514,546 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 293.29%

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 101,459 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $151.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,438 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.16. The stock is now traded at around $57.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,224 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.29%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 1,514,546 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,370,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $94.69 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $96.78. The stock is now traded at around $92.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 345,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 291,821 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $105.68 and $111.83, with an estimated average price of $108.82. The stock is now traded at around $108.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 200,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.55%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 202,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $29.38 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $33.27.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $25.91 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $29.51.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The sale prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in County Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $20.73.