Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc Buys Union Pacific Corp, Discover Financial Services, Medtronic PLC, Sells Merck Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, The Home Depot Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Union Pacific Corp, Discover Financial Services, Medtronic PLC, Schlumberger, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, sells Merck Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, The Home Depot Inc, Amgen Inc, Boston Scientific Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UNP, SLB, SWK, PNC, DAL, ANTM, EOG, AEO, ALLY, STZ, PPG, XPO, GS, GE, VOO, DDOG, T, ABBV, ATVI,

UNP, SLB, SWK, PNC, DAL, ANTM, EOG, AEO, ALLY, STZ, PPG, XPO, GS, GE, VOO, DDOG, T, ABBV, ATVI, Added Positions: DFS, MDT, LIN, LULU, NEE, ROK, TMUS, BAC, MS, COF, UPS, TGT, OLED, JPM, SPY, V, MU, SNPS, EPD, COST, AVGO, AXP, TSCO, PFE, WMB, NOC, WIX, MDB,

DFS, MDT, LIN, LULU, NEE, ROK, TMUS, BAC, MS, COF, UPS, TGT, OLED, JPM, SPY, V, MU, SNPS, EPD, COST, AVGO, AXP, TSCO, PFE, WMB, NOC, WIX, MDB, Reduced Positions: BABA, HD, BSX, DIS, PM, AMT, MSFT, C, AAPL, AMZN, FB, NSC, JNJ, FTV, LLY, CAT, SHOP, AMD, SEE, HON, CMI, COP, KO, PG, NVDA, DG, ADBE, NKE, CRM, CHTR, PEP, WMT, GOOG, TXN,

BABA, HD, BSX, DIS, PM, AMT, MSFT, C, AAPL, AMZN, FB, NSC, JNJ, FTV, LLY, CAT, SHOP, AMD, SEE, HON, CMI, COP, KO, PG, NVDA, DG, ADBE, NKE, CRM, CHTR, PEP, WMT, GOOG, TXN, Sold Out: MRK, AMGN, SBAC, LHX, WYNN, MA, BHP, EBAY, BA, MMM, BMY, TMO, CVX, VNT, FDX, APD, AZO, SPLK,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,151,894 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 71,829 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,049,834 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 72,680 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Visa Inc (V) - 548,413 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 248,434 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,970,864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.73. The stock is now traded at around $173.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 202,501 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 240,411 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 880,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.51. The stock is now traded at around $322.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 100,887 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 95.25%. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $98.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,156,071 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 165.26%. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 600,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 75.65%. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $263.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 212,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 48.72%. The purchase prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.59. The stock is now traded at around $347.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 161,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 48.21%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 740,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 47.20%. The purchase prices were between $223.43 and $256.81, with an estimated average price of $245.23. The stock is now traded at around $262.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 220,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $272.98 and $321.93, with an estimated average price of $292.76.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.34.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $93.04.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69.