GenWealth Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Coca-Cola Co

Investment company GenWealth Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Coca-Cola Co, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GenWealth Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, GenWealth Group, Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TLH, TSLA, FUN, DVY,

TLH, TSLA, FUN, DVY, Added Positions: IWP, IVW, SCHV, VUG, IEF, IAU, ZROZ, VGLT, IYY, VOO, VTV, QLD, DDM, SPYV, SSO,

IWP, IVW, SCHV, VUG, IEF, IAU, ZROZ, VGLT, IYY, VOO, VTV, QLD, DDM, SPYV, SSO, Reduced Positions: DIA, QQQ, SHV, IVV, OEF, IWS, SPLG, SPY, SCHX, IJR, IWB, AGG, IWF, JKF, IYT, IVE, IJH, IWD, VZ, JKD, SCHG, SPYG, AAPL, ITOT, IEI, PG, JNJ, HDV, PEP,

DIA, QQQ, SHV, IVV, OEF, IWS, SPLG, SPY, SCHX, IJR, IWB, AGG, IWF, JKF, IYT, IVE, IJH, IWD, VZ, JKD, SCHG, SPYG, AAPL, ITOT, IEI, PG, JNJ, HDV, PEP, Sold Out: KO,

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 268,950 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 459,420 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.25% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 91,369 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.64% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,608 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 147,502 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.12%

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.38 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $161.63. The stock is now traded at around $153.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $845.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Cedar Fair LP. The purchase prices were between $24.84 and $40, with an estimated average price of $33.5. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,431 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $101.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,237 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 93.12%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 147,502 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 295.65%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 63,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 82.92%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $94.32, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $95.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.92%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $123.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79.