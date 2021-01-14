Carmax Inc (KMX) EVP & COO Edwin J Hill Sold $5 million of Shares

EVP & COO of Carmax Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Edwin J Hill (insider trades) sold 47,096 shares of KMX on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $106.11 a share. The total sale was $5 million.

CarMax Inc is engaged in the automobile dealership business. Its services involve selling vehicles which includes both used and new vehicles. CarMax Inc has a market cap of $17.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $106.350000 with a P/E ratio of 23.42 and P/S ratio of 0.94. CarMax Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated CarMax Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with CarMax Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO William D Nash sold 58,674 shares of KMX stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $106.23. The price of the stock has increased by 0.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP of Finance Thomas W Jr Reedy sold 35,321 shares of KMX stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $106.04. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.

EVP & COO Edwin J Hill sold 47,096 shares of KMX stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $106.11. The price of the stock has increased by 0.23% since.

SVP & CHRO Diane L Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of KMX stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $106.32. The price of the stock has increased by 0.03% since.

EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary Eric M Margolin sold 15,000 shares of KMX stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $102.51. The price of the stock has increased by 3.75% since.

EVP of Finance Thomas W Jr Reedy sold 14,647 shares of KMX stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $93.53. The price of the stock has increased by 13.71% since.

