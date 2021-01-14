Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Chairman and CEO Michael D Farkas Sold $22.1 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Blink Charging Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael D Farkas (insider trades) sold 540,000 shares of BLNK on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $41 a share. The total sale was $22.1 million.

Blink Charging Co is an owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services. The Company offers both residential and commercial EV charging equipment, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types. Blink Charging Co has a market cap of $2.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $52.620000 with and P/S ratio of 328.88. Blink Charging Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 41.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Blink Charging Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

