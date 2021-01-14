  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cullinan Management Inc (CGEM) President and CEO Owen Hughes Bought $52,500 of Shares

January 14, 2021 | About: CGEM +5.99%

President and CEO of Cullinan Management Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Owen Hughes (insider trades) bought 2,500 shares of CGEM on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $21 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $52,500.

Cullinan Management Inc has a market cap of $1.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.500000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Owen Hughes bought 2,500 shares of CGEM stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $21. The price of the stock has increased by 78.57% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Jeffrey Trigilio bought 2,250 shares of CGEM stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $21. The price of the stock has increased by 78.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Impact Fund (cayman) Oncology bought 300,000 shares of CGEM stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $21. The price of the stock has increased by 78.57% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Ansbert Gadicke bought 300,000 shares of CGEM stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $21. The price of the stock has increased by 78.57% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Morana Jovan-embiricos bought 200,000 shares of CGEM stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $21. The price of the stock has increased by 78.57% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CGEM, click here

.

