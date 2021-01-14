Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) EVP & COO Thomas B. Cusick Sold $833,568 of Shares

EVP & COO of Columbia Sportswear Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas B. Cusick (insider trades) sold 9,141 shares of COLM on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $91.19 a share. The total sale was $833,568.

Columbia Sportswear Co is engaged in designing, sourcing, marketing and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment. It sells under four brands, Columbia, Sorel, Mountain Hardwear, and prAna. Columbia Sportswear Co has a market cap of $6.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $94.090000 with a P/E ratio of 50.77 and P/S ratio of 2.51. The dividend yield of Columbia Sportswear Co stocks is 0.28%. Columbia Sportswear Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Columbia Sportswear Co the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Columbia Sportswear Co. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of COLM stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $91.19. The price of the stock has increased by 3.18% since.

EVP & COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 5,234 shares of COLM stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $89.64. The price of the stock has increased by 4.96% since.

EVP/CAO, Gen. Counsel Peter J Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of COLM stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has increased by 4.54% since.

EVP & COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,924 shares of COLM stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $89. The price of the stock has increased by 5.72% since.

