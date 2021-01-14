Micron Technology Inc (MU) EVP, Global Operations Manish H Bhatia Sold $4 million of Shares

EVP, Global Operations of Micron Technology Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Manish H Bhatia (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of MU on 01/13/2021 at an average price of $79.01 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

Micron Technology Inc along with its subsidiaries provide memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio consists of memory and storage technologies such as DRAM, NAND, NOR and 3D XPoint memory. Micron Technology Inc has a market cap of $90.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.300000 with a P/E ratio of 30.67 and P/S ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Micron Technology Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Micron Technology Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP & CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of MU stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $72.17. The price of the stock has increased by 12.65% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Chief People Officer April S Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of MU stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $79.13. The price of the stock has increased by 2.74% since.

SVP, General Counsel&Secretary Joel L Poppen sold 4,985 shares of MU stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $78.66. The price of the stock has increased by 3.36% since.

